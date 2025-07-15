Rishi Nair and His Long-Time Partner, Natali, Were Engaged in 2024 in an Intimate Gathering Nair attributes his career success to his mother. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated July 15 2025, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @rishinair

Fans of modern British shows are probably well-acquainted with Rishi Nair, star of Grantchester. The English actor who comes from a Hindu family landed his largest role in the long-running series, Hollyoaks, and also came to viewers' screens in Count Abdulla and The Marlow Murder Club. In 2024, Nair's engagement to his partner, Natali, was made public in an Instagram post showing the two kissing after cutting into a cake in front of friends and family.

Who is Rishi Nair's partner?

Over the years, Nair has uploaded several photos online where he can be seen with Natali, like one of them standing together at the Colosseum in Rome that he posted in 2018. A year prior, the two shared a selfie that he uploaded to Instagram while the two were out in Brighton. Earlier photos of the couple date back on Instagram to 2015, where Rishi uploaded pictures of himself and Natali visiting Berlin, Germany together.

There doesn't appear to be much information on Natali online. The U.K. publication Hello! reported on their 2024 engagement, which correlated with the news of Rishi taking on the lead role in Grantchester's ninth season, which came to the States prior to debuting across the pond.

The outlet wrote that other Hollyoaks co-stars were present at the gathering, including Haiesha Mistry, Harvey Virdi, and Ijaz Rana. Haiesha shared a few snippets of the celebration, which included pictures of Rishi posing with his Hollyoaks family.

Rishi also posted pictures of himself grinning from ear to ear, standing beside Natali as they fed each other pieces of cake. Other folks at the party can be seen applauding the engagement as the two shared a moment together. The pictures offer a brief glimpse into the otherwise very private life of the actor, who was born in Ealing, London, England, in 1991.

Rishi Nair replaced Tom Brittney in 'Grantchester.'

Cambridge News writes that Nair became a familiar face to audiences during his four-year stint on the TV soap opera Hollyoaks. The actor attributes his career to his mother, whom he walked the red carpet with ath the 2018 National Diversity Awards.

"Everything that I am today, I owe to this woman. She's been so supportive of me in everything that I have ever chosen to do and has always been my number one fan! I felt immensely proud being able to take her to an event like this. My mum and I have both come a long way to be sitting in a grand cathedral at an awards ceremony surrounded by such inspirational people," he penned.

He then joked, "Although, don't be fooled by her innocent looks. This same woman kept me out clubbing till 3 a.m. that night!" Before getting big acting breaks, Nair wrote that working as a part-time actor doesn't necessarily pay the bills. So in order to supplement his income, he stated that he was coaching football part time to help supplement his income.

