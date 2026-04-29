Everything To Know About a Second Season of 'R.J. Decker' After Its First Finale Episode The showrunner has promised "stories for another day." By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 29 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Disney/John Merrick

Scott Speedman might be pulling double duty on Grey's Anatomy and R.J. Decker, but what does that mean for the latter's future on ABC? The crime drama premiered in 2026 with a cast of familiar faces from television and with Scott at its helm. Now, fans want to know if R.J. Decker was renewed for Season 2 yet.

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The first season leaves off with R.J. and Emi taking down Victor, her dad, and getting him thrown in jail. But in the final moments of the finale, Victor is murdered, so it sets things up for a second season. If R.J. Decker isn't renewed, it wouldn't be the first primetime show on network TV that was given the axe without a lot of closure, but fans are still hopeful.

Source: Disney/John Merrick

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Was 'R.J. Decker' renewed for Season 2?

As of April 2026, after the Season 1 finale aired, R.J. Decker was not renewed for Season 2. However, it wasn't canceled either, which is a bit more promising than simply no news at all. Per Us Weekly, ABC has not officially announced plans to renew R.J. Decker yet. However, its viewership might be an indicator of its future.

For its short nine-episode first season, R.J. Decker pulled in at least 3 million viewers for most of the episodes. To put that into perspective, Season 22 of Grey's Anatomy, which premiered in 2025 and ended in 2026, averaged around 2 million viewers per episode. From that alone, R.J. Decker is sitting pretty.

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Source: Disney/John Merrick

There are plot ideas for a second season of 'R.J. Decker.'

And, should ABC decide to move ahead with a second season, R.J. Decker showrunner Rob Doherty has some ideas about where to take the series next. Of course, there is the big cliffhanger from Season 1. But, beyond that, he told TV Insider, there are complicated relationships that the writers can work with, moving into another season.

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"I think Victor's murder has to change things," he said. "I think dramatically that's a good thing for us as writers. It's good to have to sort of wend your way through that sort of surprise and that sort of tragedy. It will disrupt the Emi and R.J. relationship, not just because each can, will, and should be looked at as suspects, but Emi's going to carry some guilt."

BUZZY SHIP. BUZZY PLOT. RJ DECKER IM SORRY I DOUBTED YOU #RJDecker pic.twitter.com/dCnFwL0HvB — juicy (@lucychensbae) April 22, 2026

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How can you watch 'R.J. Decker'?

It's possible that ABC executives could be trying to figure out how wide of a reach R.J. Decker has before an official renewal. After it finished airing on ABC and ended with a finale in April, the show was made available in its entirety on Hulu. That gives new viewers a chance to stream R.J. Decker as a decision is made for a second season.