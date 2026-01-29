Details on Rob Schneider's Relationship History Across His Decades-Long Career Rob Schneider married his first wife in 1988. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 29 2026, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After 15 years of marriage, Rob Schneider's third wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, filed for divorce from the actor. Before they were married, though, Rob had been married two other times. Although those marriages didn't last nearly as long as his marriage with Patricia, those ex-wives were with Rob for a good chunk of his TV and movie career.

Now, it's hard not to ask what Rob's relationship history is. He might not have had a ton of public hookups, breakups, and serious relationships over the years, but he has been a fixture in entertainment for decades. Even before social media, the former Saturday Night Live star was seen out with women, so who has he dated and who has he married?

Source: Mega

Rob Schneider's relationship history includes three marriages.

Rob's career really took off in the '90s when he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live and began to appear in and star in movies. Although there aren't many confirmed details about his relationships from around that time, according to the dating tracker WhosDatedWho, Rob was romantically linked to fellow SNL star Julia Sweeney in the '90s before he married his second wife.

The timeline works, since the alleged relationship happened between 1991 and 1994. But there isn't a confirmation of these two seeing each other romantically. Between 1988 and 2011, though, Rob was definitely married three times. In 2026, his third wife filed for divorce.

Rob was married to actor London King from 1998 until 1990. Together, they had one child, Elle King, who is now a singer and actor herself. More than 10 years after Rob and London got divorced, he married Helena Schneider. They split up in 2005, and Rob later met Patricia. During Rob's marriage to Patricia, he had two more kids.

According to E! News, Patricia filed for divorce from Rob in December 2025. The pair met in 2007 on the set of a show that Patricia was working on at the time. Per the outlet, Rob and Patricia agreed to take parenting courses in the wake of their divorce so they could co-parent their two small children.

Rob Schneider's daughter has spoken out about their relationship.

Rob's oldest daughter, Elle, spoke out about the alleged fractured relationship they have. In 2024, she appeared on the Dumb Blonde podcast hosted by Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie DeFord, aka Bunnie XO. Elle revealed that her relationship with Rob has had lots of highs and lows over the years.

"I was, like, a really, really heavy child," she recalled on the podcast. "My dad sent me to fat camp, and then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight." Elle also claimed that, when she was growing up, Rob forgot important moments in her life.

