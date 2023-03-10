Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images Robert Blake Dies at 89 — What Was His Net Worth? By Allison Hunt Mar. 9 2023, Published 9:47 p.m. ET

Robert Blake, the famous actor whose fame quickly turned to notoriety when he was charged and then eventually acquitted for the murder of his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, passed away on March 9.

In a statement secured by the Associated Press, Robert's niece, Noreen Austin told them that, "Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles." After years of acting and accumulating wealth, with Robert dying at the age of 89, one can't help but wonder what his net worth was. Let's find out.

What was Robert Blake’s net worth at the time of his death?

As stated above, Robert Blake passed away on March 9 from heart disease at the age of 89. Blake was an actor in Hollywood for many years, being most known for his role in the 1970s tv show Baretta, which followed Detective Tony Baretta, played by Robert, as he takes down bad guys in New York City. Robert won an Emmy for this role.

Blake was notoriously known for being charged with the murder, and then eventual acquittal of his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, who died from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of Blake's car. At the time of his death, Blake was worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Robert Blake Actor Net worth: $3 million Robert Blake was an actor and was notoriously known for being charged and eventually acquitted with the murder of his second wife. Robert won an Emmy for a portrayal of Detective Tony Baretta. Birthdate: September 18, 1933 Birthplace: Nutley, New Jersey Marriages: Sondra Kerr​​ (m. 1961; div. 1983)​, Bonny Lee Bakley​​ (m. 2000; died 2001)​, Pamela Hudak​​ (m. 2017; div. 2019) Children: Noah Blake, Delinah Blake, Rosie Blake

Soon after the passing of Blake, the condolences started rolling in on social media. Author and film historian James L. Neibaur tweeted: "SAD FAREWELL - Robert BlakeAs a kid he worked with Laurel and Hardy, Jack Benny, and was in Our Gang. As an adult he was in great films and did great TV. Things got really messed up after that. He has died at 89 and so I'm celebrating his work, which was consistently good. RIP. "

