Robert John Bardo Was Accused of Stalking Multiple Actresses in the '80s

NCIS star Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber ( who was recently cast in the CBS series) knew Schaeffer well, thanks to her own role in the show My Sister Sam. In 2019, Dawber opened up to ABC News about being TV sisters with Schaeffer and, in turn, growing as close as sisters in real life and living together for a short time. As a result, the young actress’s death hit Dawber hard.

"We just kind of fell into this sisterly thing," Dawber said. "'Cause I'd had a sister. My sister passed away when she was 22 and I was 25. And so having another young girl in the house was something I was very comfortable with. It was good for us."

Although Schaeffer’s death was a tragedy felt by many, it also served as a valuable a wake-up call for law enforcement and lawmakers.