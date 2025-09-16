Robert Redford Compared President Trump to a "Dictator" All the Way Back in 2019 "The toll it’s taking is almost biblical: fires and floods, a literal plague upon the land..." By Joseph Allen Updated Sept. 16 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Although his career was in Hollywood, Robert Redford was an actor who never shied away from engaging in politics. Now, following the news of his death, many are looking back at his remarkable legacy both on and off screen, which includes his political activism.

Specifically, some people were wondering whether Robert had ever said anything about President Donald Trump. Although it's been some time since he spoke out publicly, back in 2019, he wrote a pretty scathing opinion piece for NBC News in which he made his thoughts clear. Here's what we know about his feelings about Trump.

What did Robert Redford say about Donald Trump?

In that opinion piece, Robert suggested that Trump had behaved like a dictator during his first term in office. "A dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for," he wrote, citing the proceedings related to his first impeachment and suggesting that it was time for the president to be impeached and removed from office.

"When Trump was elected, though he was not my choice, I honestly thought it only fair to give the guy a chance. And like many others, I did. But almost instantly he began to disappoint and then alarm me. I don’t think I’m alone," he continued. He also went after the division that has defined America in recent years, saying that growing up during World War II, he had seen evidence that this country could unite behind a common mission.

Robert Redford on Donald Trump:



“We’re up against a crisis I never thought I’d see in my lifetime: a dictator-like attack by President Donald Trump on everything this country stands for.” pic.twitter.com/i7TIEIfoSM — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) September 16, 2025 Source: X/@DisavowTrump20

"Let’s rededicate ourselves to voting for truth, character, and integrity in our representatives (no matter which side we’re on). Let’s go back to being the leader the world so desperately needs. Let’s return, quickly, to being simply ... Americans," he concluded the piece. It's clear, then, that Robert was firmly opposed to Trump during his first administration, and although he initially gave him a chance, he eventually realized Trump could not act as president.

In a separate opinion piece posted closer to the 2020 election for CNN, Robert made it clear that he would be voting for Joe Biden and offered some more thoughts on Trump in explaining his reasons why.

Robert Redford receives the Presidential #MedalofFreedom from President Obama. pic.twitter.com/JxtdBwgAUQ — CSPAN (@cspan) November 22, 2016