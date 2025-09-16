Robert Redford Once Spoke Out Against Trump and Made His Politics Pretty Clear
For decades before Robert Redford's death in 2025, he spoke about the environment, peppering in politics from time to time to really get his point across.
He worked with multiple organizations about the environment, and he even started his own nonprofit that combined filmmaking with bringing awareness to the challenges the Earth is facing.
But what some want to know now is what Robert Redford's politics were before he died. In addition to playing characters involved in politics in movies like All the President's Men and The Candidate, Robert spoke about politics, per ABC News.
He was unafraid to make his opinions clear numerous times throughout his decades-long career and even afterwards.
What did Robert Redford say about politics?
Long before Robert died at 89, he was vocal about politics. So much so that, in 2020, he wrote an opinion piece for CNN where he spoke out against Donald Trump and spoke in favor of Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.
In the article, Robert wrote that Trump widened the divide among Americans and that, to him, a better future for the country and the environment was in the hands of Biden.
He also wrote that, for the 2020 election, "unity and empathy" and "experience and intelligence" were on the ballot, in reference to Biden. It was a clear endorsement of the then-presidential candidate.
For most of Robert's career, when he spoke of politics, his opinions and feelings were more liberal or Democratic as a whole.
Robert also compared Biden to Franklin D. Roosevelt in his CNN article, and added, "As FDR showed, empathy and ethics are not signs of weakness. They're signs of strength."
He wrote that Trump's "daily efforts to divide" the country could be stopped for good, should Biden win the election. Months later, Biden did beat Trump in the 2020 election.
Robert Redford was an activist during and after his career as an actor.
In 2021, Robert spoke with Rolling Stone about activism and climate change and made his stance heard. Before his death, he was on the board of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and he co-founded the Redford Center, a nonprofit dedicated to filmmaking with environmentalism in mind.
He told Rolling Stone that his interest in speaking about climate change and being an activist about global warming was sparked when he heard two scientists explain the Earth's rising temperatures in 1989.
Robert also said that, despite there being scientific evidence to back up claims about climate change and global warming, in his eyes, those who see those warning signs are in the minority.
"Unfortunately, people who deny climate change also have stronger voices and are usually in positions of power," he said at the time. "We've had to live with what's happened over the last four years, where the attitude about the environment was so strictly negative. That caused so much damage — it's like a road that needs repairing. We have to repair it quickly. Climate change is happening now, full time. No more denying."