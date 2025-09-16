Robert Redford Once Spoke Out Against Trump and Made His Politics Pretty Clear "As FDR showed, empathy and ethics are not signs of weakness." By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 16 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For decades before Robert Redford's death in 2025, he spoke about the environment, peppering in politics from time to time to really get his point across. He worked with multiple organizations about the environment, and he even started his own nonprofit that combined filmmaking with bringing awareness to the challenges the Earth is facing.

Article continues below advertisement

But what some want to know now is what Robert Redford's politics were before he died. In addition to playing characters involved in politics in movies like All the President's Men and The Candidate, Robert spoke about politics, per ABC News. He was unafraid to make his opinions clear numerous times throughout his decades-long career and even afterwards.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Robert Redford say about politics?

Long before Robert died at 89, he was vocal about politics. So much so that, in 2020, he wrote an opinion piece for CNN where he spoke out against Donald Trump and spoke in favor of Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. In the article, Robert wrote that Trump widened the divide among Americans and that, to him, a better future for the country and the environment was in the hands of Biden.

He also wrote that, for the 2020 election, "unity and empathy" and "experience and intelligence" were on the ballot, in reference to Biden. It was a clear endorsement of the then-presidential candidate. For most of Robert's career, when he spoke of politics, his opinions and feelings were more liberal or Democratic as a whole.

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING: RobertRedford dead at 89.



- Redford received the presidential medal of freedom from Barack Obama



- He also fought hard against Climate changed denial and helped with work at the EPA.



RIP pic.twitter.com/ppB7pnnYDT — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 16, 2025

Robert also compared Biden to Franklin D. Roosevelt in his CNN article, and added, "As FDR showed, empathy and ethics are not signs of weakness. They're signs of strength." He wrote that Trump's "daily efforts to divide" the country could be stopped for good, should Biden win the election. Months later, Biden did beat Trump in the 2020 election.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Redford was an activist during and after his career as an actor.

In 2021, Robert spoke with Rolling Stone about activism and climate change and made his stance heard. Before his death, he was on the board of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and he co-founded the Redford Center, a nonprofit dedicated to filmmaking with environmentalism in mind.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

He told Rolling Stone that his interest in speaking about climate change and being an activist about global warming was sparked when he heard two scientists explain the Earth's rising temperatures in 1989. Robert also said that, despite there being scientific evidence to back up claims about climate change and global warming, in his eyes, those who see those warning signs are in the minority.