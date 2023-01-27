Home > Gaming > Roblox Source: Roblox/MelonRevenue 'Anime Showdown' Is Finally out on 'Roblox' — Here Are Some Codes You Can Use for In-Game Rewards By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 27 2023, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

If you've ever wanted to play a fighting game where Naruto Uzumaki and Jotaro Kujo from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure went all out in a battle using some of their strongest moves and techniques... well, there are always games like Jump Force to whet your appetite. But if you ever wanted to play a fighting game like that while on Roblox, then you can get your hands on the aptly-named Anime Showdown. The online game creator platform is now hosting a fan-made fighting game starring anime characters.

Anime Showdown is a brand new fan fighting game that pits popular characters from anime and Japanese video games against each other. From Naruto to Goku Rose (Dragon Ball Super) to Ulquiorra (Bleach) to Rimiru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime), the game currently has several playable characters for Roblox users to check out. As of this writing, Anime Showdown costs 200 Robux to play, but you can start getting the most out of the game with codes. Here are the most recent ones.

Here are some codes for 'Anime Showdown' on Roblox.

In case you aren't aware, codes in Roblox can grant you special items and unlockables in various games. Certain codes can be used for Roblox in general while others can be attached to certain popular games on the platform. Every so often, Roblox games will update with new codes that will offer exclusive items and cosmetics, so you'd do well to check often and redeem them as soon as you can.

As for Anime Showdown, the game was recently released in late January 2023. As such, there aren't too many codes for the game just yet. Here are the codes that are currently available for Anime Showdown: !redeem RELEASE — 10,500 coins and 1,000 gems As of this writing, the code is still active, but may expire in the near future. We'll continue updating with new codes as they're released. You can also join the game's Discord Server to keep track of all the game's codes as they come out.

How to redeem codes in 'Roblox' games.