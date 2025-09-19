Beloved Indian Comedian Robo Shankar Is Survived By His Wife, Dancer Priyanka Shankar Robo and Priyanka Shankar shared a beautiful daughter named Indraja. By Ivy Griffith Updated Sept. 19 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Galatta Tamil

Fans across the world were heartbroken on Sept. 19, 2025, after news broke that beloved Indian comedian Robo Shankar had passed away suddenly at the age of 46. He left behind a legacy of laughter and joy.

He also left behind a wife and daughter who loved him. Here's what we know about Robo's wife, Priyanka, and their daughter Indraja, following the comedian's sudden passing.

Here's what we know about Robo Shankar's wife, Priyanka.

Although Robo was a huge name in comedy across the world, his wife Priyanka is famous in her own right. She is an actor, plus-sized model, and dancer. According to Pinkvilla, Priyanka appeared in films and on television throughout the years. In 2020, she joined Robo in Tamil media with her film debut, Kanni Maadam.

She then went on to star in popular reality television series, such as Cook with Comali Season 1 and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Season 8, where she came in as a finalist. Bollywood Shaadis notes that the duo tied the knot more than two decades before his passing, and for their 22nd anniversary, she left a message for Robo which read, "My only wish is to spend the rest of the year holding your hand like this. Happy 22nd anniversary, my dear sweetheart Sankarammaaaaa."

Priyanka was by Robo's side in his final days. He was working on a film set earlier in 2025 when he collapsed, the outlet notes. And Priyanka was able to stay with him as he dealt with a number of health complications before passing from an unreported cause of death. Although some unconfirmed reports have suggested it was related to either a gastrointestinal bleed or renal failure from complications of alcoholism, a cause of death has not been confirmed, per Times of India.

Here's what we know about Robo and Priyanka's daughter, Indraja Shankar.

Priyanka and Robo did more than create a marriage together; they created a life, too. Their daughter, Indraja. Following in her parents' footsteps, Indraja enjoys a career in acting in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. And like her mother, she is known for her good looks and talent.

According to Bollywood Life, her first debut role in film came in Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil. In 2021, she starred in Paagal. Her third Tamil film is called Viruman. As her career continues to grow, Indraja is becoming more and more coveted as an actor. Like her mother and her father, she has carved her own niche out in her intended career. Indraja is married to a filmmaker named Karthik, and they share a baby boy together.