Roger Goodell's Wife, Jane Skinner, Is as Supportive as a Spouse Could Be

If you're an NFL fan, you're likely familiar with the face that runs it all, Roger Goodell . As the commissioner of the league, Roger is responsible for all the major internal decisions that come about within the organization, and due to such, he is quite a polarizing figure amongst followers of the sport.

However polarizing Roger's position as the commissioner is, he benefits from having an adamantly supportive wife in Jane Skinner, who has stood by him through thick and thin. So, who exactly is Roger's wife? Here's what we know about their marriage.

Roger Goodell's wife has supported him even when fans have turned their backs on him.

The couple has been notoriously private about virtually all facets of their lives since being together. Whether it be the birth of their twins or just how they get along on a day-to-day basis, consciously staying out of the spotlight has been key to their marriage.

Jane has even gone to some pretty extreme lengths to defend her husband when times have gotten tough. Back in 2017, she was actually caught operating a fake Twitter account, per The Wall Street Journal, which she used to defend her husband amidst controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

The commissioner's wife used the fake Twitter to jab back at journalists who criticized her husband's decisions, attempt to clarify news stories she believed were false, and even interact with erratic fans here and there. The account has since been shut down, but the news that she had acted in such a way sent shockwaves through the infrastructure of the NFL.

Source: Getty

Article continues below advertisement