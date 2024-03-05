Home > Television > Reality TV > Jury Duty 'Jury Duty' Star Ronald Gladden Reveals If More Reality TV Is in His Future (EXCLUSIVE) "I'm not about complicating my life." By Sarah Walsh Mar. 5 2024, Published 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When you think of jury duty, you probably think of getting that dreaded little postcard in your mailbox, demanding that you show up at your local courthouse at 8 a.m. However, for Ronald Gladden, the star of the hit docu-comedy, Jury Duty, it means something a little different. After serving in a fake juror's box (that ended up getting nominated for several awards including an Emmy and Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series), Ronald is back in the courtroom

Yes, you read that right! Ronald, known for his stand-up ethics on the show, has teamed up with Swash Laundry Detergent to promote their brand new campaign, "Laundry Court. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Ronald opened up about the collaboration, and whether he could see himself returning to reality TV in the future.

So, would Ronald Gladden return to reality TV? It depends...

Ronald Gladden with 'Jury Duty' co-star James Marsden

When asked about the prospect of returning to reality TV, he said, “Not necessarily no I mean the long answer would be it really depends on what it is but not necessarily. They’re too drama-oriented, and I’m not about it.” When asked if fans would ever see him on The Bachelor or Love is Blind, Ronald made his stance clear, stating, "that’s a hard no."

Instead, he emphasized his preference for simplicity and ease in life, saying, “I'm not about complicating my life. I'm about simplifying it. Again, that's why the partnership with Swash makes sense because they don't complicate your life.”

Instead, Ronald Gladden is making a case for clean laundry.

Under the bright lights of "Laundry Court," Ronald is making a compelling case for Swash Laundry Detergent. With its newly rebranded packaging and re-engineered Auto-Stop Top for precise dosing, Swash promises to simplify your laundry routine like never before. When asked about how the collaboration came about, Ronald said, “I kind of jumped all over pretty immediately because I love the idea of it. You know, I'm a very clean person. I love smelling good as well too.”

In the video, they stacked a small mountain of laundry in the courtroom. And they also dropped in two adorable toddlers covered in “kid crud” for added impact. Known for his genuine character on Jury Duty, Gladden seamlessly transitions from the deliberation room to the laundry room, advocating for a hassle-free approach to tackling dirty laundry.