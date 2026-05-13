'RuPaul's Drag Race's (RPDR): All Stars' Season 11 Features Tons of Guest Judges The actress took to Instagram to share that she had "so much fun" as a guest judge on the reality competition show. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 13 2026, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Adding guest judges is a reality TV show favorite, as it spices things up, offers new perspectives, and allows for collaborations with major celebrities. Clearly, TV host RuPaul got the memo, as RuPaul's Drag Race's (RPDR): All Stars Season 11 will feature a whopping 13 guest judges.

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See who will be sitting with RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison on the judge's panel to help decide who will join the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

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Brian Tyree Henry

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Known for his roles in shows like Atlanta and Dope Thief, Brian Tyree Henry has been an advocate for shattering norms throughout his career. Speaking to The Guardian, the actor shared the very reason he loves hip-hop is, "It challenges the norms of what we, especially as black men, should be and look like. It welcomes the freaks and the ones who haven’t been heard."

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Bronwyn Newport

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Bronwyn Newport is no stranger to reality TV, thanks to her appearances on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She is also an LGBTQ+ advocate, working with organizations such as Encircle, Equality Utah, and the Utah Pride Center.

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Christina Ricci

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The iconic Christina Ricci has been a Hollywood staple ever since her Addams Family days. Her more recent work includes 2025's Guns Up and Peacock's upcoming The Astrology House.

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Cooper Koch

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Known for playing one-half of the murderous Menendez brothers, Cooper Koch has been open about his sexuality being a hindrance in Hollywood. The actor says he was denied various roles due to his self-proclaimed "gay voice." Luckily, that won't be an issue on RuPaul's judging panel!

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Evan Mulrooney

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The self-proclaimed "Working Man's Henry Cavill," Evan Mulrooney, will bring his antics to RuPaul's Drag Race. Known for his role in Only Murders in the Building, the actor/comedian promises fans, "I bring the same heart, hustle, and unhinged-ness to everything I do."

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Gina Gershon

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Actor/singer Gina Gershon certainly knows a thing or two about performing live, as she's a Broadway star and one of the founders of the theater group, Naked Angels.

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Jamal Sims

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Emmy-nominated choreographer Jamal Sims will likely be the harshest judge on the topic of movement, given that it's his area of expertise. Jamal is no stranger to RuPaul's Drag Race, as he's been featured on previous seasons both as a choreographer and a guest judge.

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Janelle James

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Janelle James is best known for her Emmy-nominated role of Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary. Now, the comedian/actress is ready to school some RuPaul's Drag Race contestants!

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Juno Temple

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Ted Lasso alum Juno Temple has had steady work in Hollywood ever since she brought her talents over from the UK. After appearing on RuPaul, Juno is set to star in The Husbands on Apple TV+.

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Kate Hudson

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Hot off the heels of Running Point's successful second season, Kate Hudson is on a winning streak! Regarding RuPaul's Drag Race, the actress took to Instagram to share that she had "so much fun" as a guest judge on the show.

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La Toya Jackson

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As part of the iconic Jackson family, La Toya Jackson knows how to put on a show! She's no stranger to reality competitions either, as La Toya was a guest judge and mentor on a show with a similar format to RuPaul's — America's Next Top Model.

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Law Roach

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Also an alum of the aforementioned America's Next Top Model, Law Roach is known in Hollywood as the stylist to the stars. Law has also offered his expertise on Project Runway and Legendary. He had been popping in and out of RuPaul's Drag Race since 2024.

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Reneé Rapp

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