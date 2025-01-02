Drag Queen Trixie Mattel Says Breakup with David Silver "Isn't Salacious" at All "I wish there was more to say, but this isn't salacious, and it just happened," Trixie Mattel said of her breakup with David Silver. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 2 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @dvdslvr

After eight years together, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel and her longtime partner, David Silver, have decided to part ways. Trixie shared the upsetting news in a YouTube video posted on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

"It's not my favorite thing to bring up, but some of you have kind of figured it out and speculated for a while," Trixie explained in the video. "David and I separated quite some time ago now." Here's everything you need to know, including why Trixie and David broke up.

Why did Trixie and David break up?

In her YouTube video, Trixie Mattel opened up about her breakup with David Silver, revealing that the split "just happened." She emphasized that the split wasn't anything dramatic, saying, "It isn't salacious. ... It was a very long relationship and a lot of parts of it will always make me very happy."

Reflecting on their time together, Trixie shared, "I got the privilege of making shows and stuff and telling you guys a really compelling love story in my life and it felt disappointing to not be able to make good on that." "I really care about that person, I will always care about that person," she said. "I love our motel, I love all of our business ventures. Being creative together with him was especially one of the heights of my life."

The superstar drag queen also revealed that she and David had been separated for a while, explaining that she kept the news private during a highly publicized break from social media and her professional projects over the summer.

"David and I separated quite some time ago now. It feels like you people who know me but don't really know me in real life are the last people to know about it," Trixie said. She also confessed that "it feels crazy that I haven't come clean on the internet yet," but she was "waiting for the right moment and the right way" to tell her fans the shocking news.

She added, "The longer I waited, the longer it was weird that I hadn't said anything. Then, my break came and went. I worry about talking about things like this because I learned from going on break that even me saying 'I need a break' gets written about and stuff. I wish it was fabulous and dramatic and sensational, and I wish there was more to say."

Trixie disclosed that after a period of "lots of exercise, and therapy, and processing" during her mid-year social media hiatus, the breakup now "feels like a million years ago." She also expressed excitement for the future, saying she's looking forward to growing and evolving even more in 2025.