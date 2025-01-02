Trixie Mattel and David Silver Split After Eight Years — Exploring Their Relationship Timeline "Everybody in my world has known about it for quite some time," Trixie said, referring to their breakup. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 2 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dvdslvr

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars champion Trixie Mattel announced on Dec. 30, 2024, via her YouTube channel that she and her longtime boyfriend, David Silver, have split. While the breakup is still somewhat recent, Trixie noted, "It's very old news now in a way." She acknowledged that some fans may have already figured it out, while others had speculated. "I rehearsed how I was going to talk about this on camera a whole bunch of times, and I didn’t know what I was going to say," she admitted.

She added, "If you guys can imagine, it was a very long relationship and a lot of parts of it will always make me very happy." "I really care about that person, I will always care about that person. I love our motel, I love all of our business ventures. Being creative together, with him, was especially one of the heights of my life." While the Trixie and David chapter has officially closed, we’re taking a walk down memory lane to revisit their relationship timeline.

Trixie Mattel and David Silver's relationship timeline: It all began in 2016.

Trixie and David began dating at the end of 2016. Just a few months into their relationship, by February 2017, they visited Palm Springs, the place that would eventually become the site for their very own motel, according to the motel's official website.

While Trixie made it clear she preferred to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, which often serves as a breeding ground for rumors and speculation, their time together was well-documented as they pursued various business ventures. This included the purchase of the Trixie Motel, which was featured on the Max renovation show Trixie Motel (2022).

Years later, they filmed another show, Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home (2024), which followed them after seven years together as they attempted to live under the same roof. They bought a $3 million home in Los Angeles and gave it a full makeover, reportedly costing $175,000, according to People.

Trixie Mattel and David Silver found the perfect motel for Trixie Motel in 2020.

While the former couple tossed around ideas for the Trixie Motel every time they visited Palm Springs, it wasn’t until 2020 that Trixie came across the perfect spot for their venture. She texted David, "I found the motel!" As they noted on their website, the location was already pink and in Palm Springs, so it "felt like fate."

The two then sought help from the Property Brothers — Drew and Jonathan Scott — and two years later, the doors were officially open. Their next project would come shortly after.

