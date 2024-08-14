Home > Television > Reality TV > Good Bones 'Good Bones: New Beginnings' Is Doing Things Differently From the OG Show Karen and Mina are embarking on their own individual chapters. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 14 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

From 2016 to 2023, viewers watched as mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk bought and transformed homes in their hometown of Indianapolis on Good Bones. Karen, who previously worked as a lawyer, opened up a business with Mina called Two Chicks and a Hammer back in 2008. Over time, they made a name for themselves, and HGTV eventually came calling after a talent recruiter for the network saw their work on Facebook.

The show was a hit, and even though Two Chicks and a Hammer closed down the same year that Good Bones ended its run on TV, that doesn't mean viewers have seen the last of Karen and Mina. In fact, they returned in August 2024 with Good Bones: New Beginnings. So, how are the two shows different? Let's dive in...

Source: HGTV Mina on 'Good Bones: New Beginnings'

How is 'Good Bones: New Beginnings' different from the original 'Good Bones'?

For one thing, Good Bones: New Beginnings is a limited series. While the original show ran for eight seasons, New Beginnings is only scheduled for a three-week run.

And while Good Bones episodes have typically played out across 60 minutes, the Aug. 14 premiere episode of New Beginnings is switching things up a bit with a special 90-minute-long runtime. However, the final two episodes will be an hour long.

Home renovation counts as family bonding time! Check out Mina's chapter in the new limited series, Good Bones: New Beginnings, which premieres tonight at 9|8c 💗 #WatchOnHGTV #GoodBones pic.twitter.com/BCtrz8P4jF — HGTV (@hgtv) August 14, 2024

What is 'Good Bones: New Beginnings' about?

The show follows Karen and Mina as they individually set their home-renovation sights beyond Indianapolis. Mina buys a dated lake house north of the city, with grand plans to turn it into a dream getaway. Meanwhile, Karen heads to Wilmington, N.C., where she purchases a bungalow that needs a lot of work before she can transform it into a beachy haven.

In the extended premiere episode, viewers get to see the ins and outs of the home-buying process and the renovation as Mina works to secure and transform her lakeside abode. She tackles the project alongside her husband, Steve Hawk, as well as their two kids, Jack and Charlotte. Along the way, Mina also has to make some difficult choices about the future.

The next two episodes focus on Karen and her work on the 120-year-old beach house, including all the curve balls along the way — like the inclement weather that threatens to ruin everything.

