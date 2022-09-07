Mina Starsiak's Husband, Steve Hawk, Lost Both of His Parents in 2018
As Good Bones host Mina Starsiak's significant other, Steve Hawk has occasionally appeared on the hit HGTV reality TV show. Steve doesn't have stakes in the business Mina used to run with her now-retired mother, Karen Laine, but he has contributed to home renovation projects now and then.
Per LinkedIn, Steve works as an account executive at CoStar Group, a commercial property company. Keep reading to learn more about Steve. He lost both of his parents in 2018. See how he has persevered despite the huge personal loss.
Here's what you should know about Steve Hawk's parents.
Steve was born on November 2, 1982, in Indianapolis, Ind., the same city as Mina. Details about Steve's family are hard to come by. According to an obituary published by the Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Indianapolis, Steve lost his dad, Richard Eugene Hawk, in November 2018. Richard loved sports, particularly golf, and spending time on the beach with his wife, Sally.
According to the funeral home, Richard died half a year after Sally. She passed away in May 2018. Her obituary stated that she enjoyed gardening, crafting, and going on hiking trips. Her hobbies also included fitness. Richard and Sally had two sons, Chris and Steve, and a daughter, Stefanie. They left behind two grandsons, Tristan and Jack. They passed away before they would have gotten the chance to meet Charlotte, Steve and Mina's second child.
Steve Hawk's sister, Stefanie, died unexpectedly in March 2020.
Mina has previously talked about the emotional complications of losing a close family member in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She told People that the tragic loss of Steve's sister hit the family particularly hard because they learned that they were expecting a baby around the same time.
"I'm sitting in Charlie's nursery, rocking her. Going through old pictures and people's posts about 2020, for better or worse ... and thinking about ours," she captioned an Instagram post shared on January 3, 2021.
"Right as [COVID-19] hit hard, we lost Stef. [She was] way too young, far too soon for what I needed her for and far too soon for what my family needed her for," Mina wrote. "She was a bright light for us in a time she herself didn't see much light. Losing her parents, Rick and Sally, affected her deeply. It did all of us, but Stef in particular."
"[The year 2020] took Stef. And our ability to come together as a family to share our love for her as she so deserved," she added. "It took the joy from my husband that he had just managed to find again after losing his parents. Every celebration had a dark shadow over it, unable to forget the people not present. It took so much from so many people."
So far, Steve hasn't discussed the harrowing experience of losing both of his parents in 2018 and his sister two years later. He and Mina were fortunate to have given birth to a son, Jack, on August 8, 2018, and a daughter, Charlie, on September 16, 2020.