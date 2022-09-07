Mina Starsiak's Husband, Steve Hawk, Lost Both of His Parents in 2018

Mina has previously talked about the emotional complications of losing a close family member in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She told People that the tragic loss of Steve's sister hit the family particularly hard because they learned that they were expecting a baby around the same time.

"I'm sitting in Charlie's nursery, rocking her. Going through old pictures and people's posts about 2020, for better or worse ... and thinking about ours," she captioned an Instagram post shared on January 3, 2021.