Lady Gaga's Dog Walker, Ryan Fischer, Calls Her Pet His "Guardian Angel" After Robbery

Per NBC , Gaga originally offered a $500,000 reward on Feb. 26, 2021, to whoever could bring the two dogs back to her. Beyond issuing that proclamation, she thanked her "hero," Ryan, for his efforts to protect her pets.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," Gaga wrote at the time, adding, "You're forever a hero."

As Ryan continues to fight his injuries in hospital care, his social media has been flooded by fans expressing their well-wishes and equal praise for his efforts to protect the singer's pets.

