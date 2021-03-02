Lady Gaga's Dog Walker, Ryan Fischer, Calls Her Pet His "Guardian Angel" After Robbery

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker, Ryan Fischer, Calls Her Pet His "Guardian Angel" After RobberyBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 2 2021, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
A surprising armed robbery on Feb. 24, 2021, left Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker, hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest while the culprits sped off with two out of three of the singer's pets. Although the French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed to the Los Angeles police, Ryan remains in the hospital battling his wounds.
However, the brave dog walker opened up about the incident in recent candid social media posts, painting a full picture of what went down that tragic day. Beyond thanking his supporters for their well-wishes, Ryan reserved a special place in his tribute for Gaga's third dog, Asia, who escaped her captors and returned to comfort her injured walker until medical professionals arrived. So, what are the actual details of the harrowing robbery and near-deadly circumstance? Here's a breakdown of the known facts.
Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker, remains hospitalized for his wounds.
In a candid duo of posts shared to his Instagram on Mar. 1, 2021, Ryan broke down his side of the "growing media story" so that fans could have a clear picture of what went down that day. Through the posts, he detailed the assault and general reactions after the fact but made sure to make special mention of his "guardian angel," Asia.
"Four days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gunshot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Ryan led off by saying. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."
In his second post, he thanked fans for their support, "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I feel your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that the attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."
Lady Gaga shared her appreciation for the injured "hero."
Per NBC, Gaga originally offered a $500,000 reward on Feb. 26, 2021, to whoever could bring the two dogs back to her. Beyond issuing that proclamation, she thanked her "hero," Ryan, for his efforts to protect her pets.
"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," Gaga wrote at the time, adding, "You're forever a hero."
As Ryan continues to fight his injuries in hospital care, his social media has been flooded by fans expressing their well-wishes and equal praise for his efforts to protect the singer's pets.
We too wish Ryan well as his recovery process continues!