Former Contestant on 'The Voice' Ryan Whyte Maloney Passed Away Years After He Wowed Judges Ryan Whyte Maloney competed on Season 6 of 'The Voice.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 29 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ryanwhytemaloney

Some contestants from The Voice remain in viewers' thoughts even if they don't win or even make it all the way to the end. For many, that was the case with Season 6 contestant Ryan Whyte Maloney, thanks to his singing talent and the fact that his initial performance elicited turns from all of the judges' chairs at the time. So when the news of his death broke on Jan. 28, many were shocked. Now, they want to know what Ryan Whyte Maloney's cause of death is.

Article continues below advertisement

When he competed on The Voice back in 2014, Ryan made it pretty far. After he was eliminated in The Playoffs, he left the show and he continued to pursue music outside of The Voice. He even released a country song called "Don't Put Me in a Box" in early 2023 and he had a residency to perform at Blake Shelton's restaurant Ole Red. So, what happened to The Voice alum? Details emerged immediately following the news of his passing.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

What was Ryan Whyte Maloney's cause of death? Details on 'The Voice' contestant.

According to USA Today, the Clark County Office of the Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed that Ryan died by suicide. More specifically, he reportedly died by a gunshot wound to the head. He was 44 years old. Prior to Ryan's death, which was confirmed on Jan. 28, he reportedly shared a video in his Instagram Stories of him out at a bar. It's unclear if he was alone or with friends.

Following the news of The Voice alum's death, other singers shared social media posts saying their goodbyes and their shock at what happened. Fellow Vegas performer Sandy Knights shared a photo with Ryan on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Brilliant artist and even better friend. Countless memories from recording, gigging, and late night hangin'."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Ryan's website, he had no plans to tour at the time of his death. However, he did have plans to make more music. "Ryan looks bright into the future and moves to continued success as a stapled figure in the Las Vegas music scene, performing at corporate events and in showrooms," his website says. "Ryan dreams big and pushes on towards the lights of the stage with a charismatic motto, 'Only Those Who See The Invisible, Accomplish The Impossible.'"