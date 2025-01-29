Distractify
Home > Television > The Voice

Former Contestant on 'The Voice' Ryan Whyte Maloney Passed Away Years After He Wowed Judges

Ryan Whyte Maloney competed on Season 6 of 'The Voice.'

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Jan. 29 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET

Ryan Whyte Maloney
Source: Instagram/@ryanwhytemaloney

Some contestants from The Voice remain in viewers' thoughts even if they don't win or even make it all the way to the end. For many, that was the case with Season 6 contestant Ryan Whyte Maloney, thanks to his singing talent and the fact that his initial performance elicited turns from all of the judges' chairs at the time. So when the news of his death broke on Jan. 28, many were shocked. Now, they want to know what Ryan Whyte Maloney's cause of death is.

Article continues below advertisement

When he competed on The Voice back in 2014, Ryan made it pretty far. After he was eliminated in The Playoffs, he left the show and he continued to pursue music outside of The Voice. He even released a country song called "Don't Put Me in a Box" in early 2023 and he had a residency to perform at Blake Shelton's restaurant Ole Red. So, what happened to The Voice alum? Details emerged immediately following the news of his passing.

Ryan Whyte Maloney on The Voice
Source: NBC
Article continues below advertisement

What was Ryan Whyte Maloney's cause of death? Details on 'The Voice' contestant.

According to USA Today, the Clark County Office of the Coroner in Las Vegas confirmed that Ryan died by suicide. More specifically, he reportedly died by a gunshot wound to the head. He was 44 years old. Prior to Ryan's death, which was confirmed on Jan. 28, he reportedly shared a video in his Instagram Stories of him out at a bar. It's unclear if he was alone or with friends.

Following the news of The Voice alum's death, other singers shared social media posts saying their goodbyes and their shock at what happened. Fellow Vegas performer Sandy Knights shared a photo with Ryan on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Brilliant artist and even better friend. Countless memories from recording, gigging, and late night hangin'."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Ryan's website, he had no plans to tour at the time of his death. However, he did have plans to make more music.

"Ryan looks bright into the future and moves to continued success as a stapled figure in the Las Vegas music scene, performing at corporate events and in showrooms," his website says. "Ryan dreams big and pushes on towards the lights of the stage with a charismatic motto, 'Only Those Who See The Invisible, Accomplish The Impossible.'"

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call, text, or message the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dial or text 988, call 1-800-273-8255, or chat via their website.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Nolan Neal, a Musician Who Appeared in 'The Voice' and 'AGT,' Has Died at 41

'American Idol' Season 19 Runner-Up Willie Spence Has Died at the Age of 23

There’s a Big Perk ‘The Voice’ Winners Get Over ‘American Idol’ Champions

Latest The Voice News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.