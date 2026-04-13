'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Shared Her "Truly Terrifying" Choking Incident With Daughter Kit "I'm currently walking through the waves of anxiety from the trauma of the situation." By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 13 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@legitsadierob

One of the scariest things a parent can go through, especially without a partner at home, is their infant, toddler, or even older child choking. So when Ducky Dynasty star Sadie Robertson shared on Instagram that her daughter, Kit, choked, and she had to administer CPR, it was a relatable moment for many.

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She got candid about the experience when she posted a video of her daughter sleeping in her arms and wrote about the experience in the caption. She shared that her daughter is OK now, but that the ordeal left her traumatized and anxious. She also "praised God" in the caption, and her supporters shared similarly religious sentiments when they commented on the post.

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'Duck Dynasty's' Sadie Robertson said her daughter choked and admitted how scary it was.

Even for parents who know something about CPR, witnessing a moment where your small child is choking is very different from practicing the life-saving technique on a dummy in a class. But when Kit began to choke on some food, and Sadie and her mom were the only adults home, she sprang into action, according to her post.

"After following protocol for a baby choking and doing CPR, Kit miraculously coughed and began to breathe, just as the paramedics arrived it was truly terrifying, but God," Sadie wrote in the caption of the Instagram video. "I rode in the back of the ambulance with my girl, still afraid, but praising God. Christian drove behind, following us, and told me there was a rainbow over the ambulance the whole way there."

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She added that they remained at the hospital overnight as a precaution, but that Kit was OK afterward. She shared more details about her experience with her daughter choking in the comments under the video. Sadie admitted that yes, she feels God has her children in his hands, but she said it's also important to be prepared if a situation like this happens.

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"Preparation and knowledge in the spiritual and physical sense can be a gift that you can give yourself and your family!" Sadie wrote. "Please join us in thanking God for this miracle!" Despite her daughter choking in her high chair, thanks to Sadie springing into action, the situation was a lot less traumatic than it could have been, even if Sadie is still reeling from the experience.

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Sadie Robertson has three kids with her husband.

Sadie's parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, were big parts of the original Duck Dynasty series. Sadie has helped carry on that legacy with her husband, Christian Huff, and their kids. Together, Sadie and Christian have three daughters, Honey, Haven, and Kit, the youngest of all three, who was born in August 2025.