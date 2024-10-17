Home > Entertainment Safaree and Erica Mena Are Dragging Each Other on Social Media Amid Child Support Dispute "I'm either going to end up in jail or worse because I am dealing with someone whose anger management is non-existent," Safaree said. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 17 2024, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Since Safaree and Erica Mena split in 2022, the former Love & Hip Hop couple has struggled to co-parent peacefully. However, things have taken a turn for the worse after Safaree (real name: Safaree Lloyd Samuels) requested a reduction in his monthly child support payments.

Shortly after, Erica released a calendar that allegedly showed the dates she had physical custody of their two kids, Safire and Legend, compared to him. It wasn't long until Safaree shared video footage he claimed showed Erica acting violently toward him in front of their children. And it doesn't stop there. Here is a complete breakdown of the drama.

Safaree requested a deduction in his child support payments, citing "a significant change in circumstances."

In court documents obtained by InTouch Weekly, Safaree filed a lawsuit in June 2023, asking for a reduction in his child support payment, which is currently listed at $4,305 per month. He goes on to claim that there has been "there has been a significant change in circumstances regarding the custodial arrangement and earnings of the parties."

According to Safaree's lawyer, “Specifically, [Safaree] has greater parenting time exceeding the prescribed 12 days. [Safaree] has the minor children in his physical custody on average 3-4 weeks consistently during his time." His lawyer also accused Erica of engaging in an “extensive public disparagement campaign against” Safaree. This did not sit well with Erica, who shared her calendar where she tracked who had the kids when.

"Mom is yellow. 'Dad' is orange. Imagine trying to detect [sic] CS from your BM... and you only seen your kids 16 times this whole year so far," she wrote. "SMH but yet you act like you this big money man for the gram. And all you have to do is pick your kids up at school. You don't EVER have to make contact with me. SMH I swear when I saw these are my kids I say it with my chest for a MILLION reasons."

Safaree released home camera footage of Erica Mena climbing a fence into his home.

To dispute Erica's claims that he is a "deadbeat" dad, Safaree shared video footage from inside and outside his home, showing Erica using a ladder to climb into his backyard, as well as getting violent with him in front of their kids. "I love my kids and it's gotten to the point that I have to put myself first because I'm either going to end up in jail or worse because I am dealing with someone whose anger management is non-existent," he said in a video posted to his YouTube.

Erica responded to the 2023 footage that was leaked by Safaree and said she has home footage of her own from 2024 that she could share but her lawyer told her to save it for court. "If you want to do a whole ... please make sure you add in that just this past May you were in my home once again trying to so-called get your family back and if you want to take it there which I'd rather kinda not and just save it for the courts," Erica explained.

"I have you in my Ring camera begging to get into my house this very same week on numerous occasions, please don't make me take it there and post all MY home videos on your knees for me to take you back in front of our kids because you know I would."

Safaree also revealed he attempted to get a restraining order against Erica after she sent NSFW photos to his mother.

He then shared with his followers that he attempted to get a restraining order against Erica after the fence-climbing incident. He also claimed that Erica sent a naked photo of him to his mother and sister, and shared a screenshot of the exchange. "I figured since I know your son is such a lair and since I know he lies on me all the time to you and your daughter — just figured I inform you of him being up in my bed last night," the text from Erica read. "It's ironic how he paints me out to be such a hateful monster but yet won't leave me alone."

Again, Erica responded to Safaree's allegations on Instagram, claiming she was enraged because he "violated my body" and that he had to drop his "fake" restraining order because of all the proof she had. Erica also shared a video of their daughter Safire allegedly accusing Safaree of being violent with her little brother. She went on to express her sadness over the deterioration of their relationship.

"I find myself in a deep state of astonishment and sorrow that our situation has deteriorated to his point. It's truly heartbreaking to realize how far we've come," she wrote. "Nonetheless, it is crucial that I put an end to this turmoil. I am committed to taking the initiative to stop thtis and i believe it woulkdbe beneficial to both parties to do so.