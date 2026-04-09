'LHH' Star Safaree Samuels Is Grieving the Death of His Mother, Mama Shirley "Life don’t hit the same anymore." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 9 2026, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@safaree

No one knows the cards life will deal you, and sometimes, the death of a parent happens when you least expect it. For some, no matter how old you are, the struggle to handle the death of a parent is enough to alter your world.

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Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels is currently going through a true nightmare. The reality TV star took to social media to share that his mother, affectionately known as Mama Shirley, has passed away. As expected, he’s having a tough time processing the loss. So, what was Safaree’s mom’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.

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Safaree Samuels’ mom’s cause of death is currently unknown.

On March 28, 2026, Safaree took to Instagram to share the news of his mother’s passing. “My life is shattered. I’ll never laugh or smile the same again. I can't believe I can’t call you. My mommy, my heart, my world. Your kids love you so much. As I type this, my hands can’t even hold still. This last year, we never left your side. God, give me strength because I don’t know how I’m going to do this without you. I never knew pain until this … My life will never be the same,” he captioned a carousel post.

Fans noticed that Safaree made no mention of what caused his mother’s death. However, since he did say that he and his fellow siblings did not leave her side for a year, fans suspect that she was suffering from a pre-existing condition.

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As expected, various celebrities, fellow LHH stars, and fans flooded his comment section to show Safaree some support. “You guys took such great care of mommy. I kept you all in prayer and positive thoughts the whole way through. Sending big love, Saf. Words fail me. I’m so so sorry,” actor and podcast host Khadeen Ellis shared.

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“Love you, my condolences. I do truly know how it feels. Much love from the palace,” Momma Dee wrote. “I’m so so sorry. I’m praying for your strength and peace!!! May God strengthen the bond between you and your sisters even more so that you can pull through! You have an angel now protecting and watching your steps. Love you, brother,” Bobby Lytes said.

Fans are concerned with Safaree’s mental health in light of his X posts.

We are the first to know how hard it is to bury a parent. And while the pain never really goes away, it becomes something you learn to live with. And while Safaree is openly going through a period of bereavement, fans worry that his life may be at risk.

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Life don’t hit the same anymore.. it don’t mean the same.. life without momma doesn’t feel like life… I’m numb and don’t feel anything. I miss you mommy so much.. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) April 9, 2026

On April 8, 2026, Safaree took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how hard he’s been struggling with his mother’s loss. And based on the verbiage, some folks are worried about the way he’s talking.

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“Life don’t hit the same anymore. It doesn’t mean the same. Life without momma doesn’t feel like life … I’m numb and don’t feel anything. I miss you mommy so much,” he wrote.

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In a follow-up post, Safaree made reference to not wanting to be alive anymore. Those words are triggering, and many people continued to send their prayers and wish him the best while grieving. Many people understand where he’s coming from, but others are calling out how dangerous his thinking is.

“Understandable to feel numb, but to say you don’t want to be here anymore and you have two small children is extreme. I pray that god gives you the strength to see that your children also need you,” one person commented under The Shade Room’s repost. “You have your two kids, why inflict the same pain you’re feeling upon them? Go hug & love your babies & love them as your mom loved you,” another person wrote.