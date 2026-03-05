Sam Carlson’s Wife Lives in ‘Port Protection’ but Doesn’t Appear to Be a Fan of Cameras We do know his son, Kelly, is married to Celeste Mora Carlson. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 5 2026, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @National Geographic

Port Protection is yet another popular series from the producers of Life Below Zero, and it chronicles the lives of folks who live in the remote Prince of Wales, Alaska community of the same name. According to Alaska Demographics, census data shows that the area has an official population of only 27 residents.

Article continues below advertisement

The "roughing it" lifestyle of the folks who reside in Port Protection has captivated viewers, who have become enamored with the show's personalities. So it's no surprise that viewers at home want to know more about the folks who live in what is effectively the wilderness. Which includes engineer Sam Carlson. Audiences have been curious about Sam's marital status and family life. Who are Sam Carlson's wife and children?

Sam Carlson from 'Port Protection' does have a wife, but she doesn't appear on camera.

Multiple sources online have pointed to the fact that Port Protection fans have noticed Sam rocks a ring on his finger. And The Celebs Info points out, Sam does refer to his wife on the series, writing that "multiple local accounts confirm she has long lived with Sam in Port Protection and simply prefers to stay out of the spotlight."

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, the same piece from the outlet notes that folks in the area have seen Sam's wife wave to them from their familial home. Sam even quipped on camera after "breaking his boat" that his wife would bring it up once he returned back to their abode.

Source: YouTube | @National Geographic

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, not much is known about Sam's wife. She doesn't appear to have a social media presence and stays out of the public eye. This isn't all that surprising, seeing as she resides in Port Protection, which is the opposite of a hustling and bustling city.

Alaska's state website even highlights solitude as a selling point for people to visit or relocate to there. So it's not difficult to imagine that Sam's wife, who could probably be featured on the program if she wanted to, desires to stay out of the limelight and enjoys her privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube | @Alaska-Vibes

From personal anecdotal experience, while filming Ghost Hunters in Haines, Alaska, in 2020, several residents I spoke with there made it clear that they decided to move to the area because they like being away from crowds.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Carlson journeys out to a kelp bed to fish for kelp greenling to use as bait in a mink trap. New episodes of Port Protection: Alaska air Tuesdays at 9/8c on National Geographic. #LifeBelowZero pic.twitter.com/wccuHGMBzX — National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) February 8, 2021 Source: X | @National Geographic TV

As one person I chatted with at the Fogcutter bar between filming obligations put it, "If you're out here, you're out here for a reason." Some online resources have inaccurately published that Sam Carlson's wife is Celeste Mora Carlson.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Carlson and Matt Carlson approach hunting differently. Sam decides to set up a climbing tree stand while Matt goes on foot. New episodes of Port Protection: Alaska air Tuesday nights at 9/8c on National Geographic. #LifeBelowZero pic.twitter.com/P8MDm2tNzr — Life Below Zero (@LifeBelowZeroTV) January 29, 2021 Source: X | @Life Below Zero

The two are related by marriage, but not to each other. Celeste is the wife of Sam Carlson's son, Kelly, who is a musician who has the stage name Kelly Carcinogen. In a February 2026 Facebook post, she captioned that she was with Kelly at a music venue called The Charleston in Bremerton, Wash.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook | @Celeste Mora Carlson