Veronica Arrants Quickly Became a ‘Port Protection’ Fan Favorite After Her Season 6 Debut "So impressed with your attitude and energy." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 9 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Facebook | @Veronica Arrants

It seems like there's reality TV content for every type of niche out there. Into watching siblings with loads of plastic surgery who became widely known because their father defended an NFL star who allegedly decapitated his wife? There's a show for that. Like watching people who work as bee whisperers and shoelace inspectors somehow budget for a $3.2 million home? There's a show for that too. And if you're into seeing people rough it in remote settlements, then you've probably already watched Port Protection, and are familiar with Veronica Arrants.

What brought Veronica Arrants to Port Protection?

The remote Alaskan settlement officially only sports around 36 residents, as per a 2020 Census assessment. National Geographic's show details what life is like for folks who live near the secluded spot off the Gulf of Alaska.

Veronica joined the show around 2023 and has since been featured on 15 episodes, per her IMDB profile page. According to this blog post, Veronica's move to the small community where folks primarily live off the land was rooted in a familial connection.

After all, it's not like Port Protection is a place that one happens upon by accident. There are no direct flights heading out to the settlement from major airports. Nor are there any business conventions taking place there.

While there's plenty of natural beauty in Port Protection for admirers of the wilderness, this aesthetic charm doesn't come without its pitfalls. Winter months are extremely harsh, and inclement weather can immediately intensify, leaving residents in heaps of trouble if they aren't adequately prepared.

So why did Veronica move out to Port Protection? The same aforementioned blog post speculates that it was to assist in caring for her aunt, Litzi Botello, who herself was a cast member of the series starting in 2021.

Additionally, Veronica's uncle John is also sporadically featured in the show and is described as "an active member of the community." And although Veronica was first introduced on the program in Season 6 (which premiered on Jan. 10, 2023), it seems she's already resonated with longtime Port Protection fans.

Veronica doesn't appear to be exactly active on social media, but she also provided some snippets of her life online on Facebook. An October 2024 Reels video shows what appears to be the aftermath of a tree/chainsaw session.

Segments of lumber are partitioned and splayed out on the ground. A chainsaw can be seen resting on some dirt and Veronica holds an axe in her hand. As the video progresses, she can be seen repeatedly swinging the axe into a slab of wood, piecing it out even further. In another picture posted in July of 2021, Veronica shared a selfie of her near a body of water.

In the photograph, she is wearing a red rain jacket with a grey hoodie beneath it. There is condensation on the hood of her parka and in the comments section of the post, someone remarked that the wilderness she was in appeared cold.