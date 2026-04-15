All About the Sammie and Ray J Fight — What Happened? Sammie shared a cryptic post on April 14, 2026. By Niko Mann Published April 15 2026, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Music fans are in shock after learning that "Peace" singer Sammie and "One Wish" singer Ray J got into a fight. Sammie announced the news with a post on Instagram on April 14, 2026,

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Sammie and Ray J are close friends, and fans were surprised to learn that the two had an altercation. The duo has collaborated on several occasions, including the 2022 Verzuz-era performance and their R&B group, RSVP with Bobby V and Pleasure P. So, why are they fighting?

Source: Mega

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Here's what we know about the Sammie and Ray J fight.

Sammie took to Instagram to say that he and Ray J had gotten into an altercation, and he also noted that the "I Don't Care" singer started the whole thing. He also joked in the post that Ray J may have had some liquid courage, and expressed that he still had love for his "brother." "I beat up Ray J last night," he wrote. "He was talking crazy to me smh."

"He started it, then I finished it," he continued. "But that’s my brother and ima pull up on him once he heals. His back hurts lol. No more Kettle One for him [sic]. I thought he was joking till it wasn’t funny anymore."

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Sammie shared a post later the same day that indicated things between the two singers had cooled off. The post included a video of Ray J getting out of a car as the two singers exchanged "love" for each other. "OK we’re good now," he wrote. "Carry on. And yes we’re still in a group. @officialrsvp | I love you @rayj~ BIG SAM! Papa #YoungLion #SA #LilFoxy."

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Ray J shared an Instagram Story on April 13 before the two men had their falling out, and he noted he was hanging out with Sammie. "Yo, ATL, we outside. I just came out to hang out with my brother Sammie. We chillin'. We outside. We hanging out tonight. Meet us in Atlanta, in the city. Hit Sammie on the DM," he said, per Complex. "And we got some big s--t happening tonight and tomorrow; so it's only for a chosen few so hit this [n-word] and then let's figure it out. Atlanta, let's go."

According to Baller Alert, the reason Sammie got upset with Ray J was that he was talking about demons. “He was talking weird," said Sammie on Instagram Live. "I’m like, ‘OK, you’re a demon. I’m an angel. It’s cool.’ You feel what I’m saying? … So he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m a demon. You’re not a demon. You’re a good boy.’ Just talking weird.” “And that was weird when he kept saying weird s--t," he added. "I’m like, ‘Why do you want to put me to sleep and then want me to sleep with you?… Stop saying it.'”

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