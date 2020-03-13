We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
sammy-obeid-100-humans-1584135962447.png
Source: Netflix

Before '100 Humans', Host Sammy Obeid Broke a Crazy Record

By

Netflix’s new documentary show, 100 Humans, is an extensive social science experiment that aims to derive new perspectives on human behavior in various situations. 

As the title suggests, the show takes 100 humans from a diverse range of backgrounds and puts them through various social experiments that explore age, sex, happiness, and more. 