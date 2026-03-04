Sara Saffari Is Putting the Rumors of Her Romance With Puka Nacua to Rest Sara Saffari doesn't have the time for rumors. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 4 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sarasaffari__

Fitness influencer Sara Saffari has had one heck of a transformation. From being a timid teenager struggling with anorexia to becoming one of the most notable voices in fitness, she has made quite an impression on her nearly 8 million combined followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

As Sara’s popularity grows, so does interest in her love life. After all, she’s a pretty girl making a name for herself in a male-dominated space. Since she’s a celebrity in her own right, being seen with fellow celebrities always fuels the conversation about romantic relationships. And after she was spotted on multiple occasions with NFL wide receiver Puka Nacua, fans have questions about her dating life. Here’s the full scoop.

Are Sara Saffire and Puka Nacua dating?

Before you start creating a new name for the coupldedom, you may want to take a step back. Aside from the rumor mill buzzing, Sara shares that she and Puka are not an item.

In a March 2, 2026, MLFootball Instagram post announcing that the pair are dating, Sara immediately shut things down in the comments. “We’re siblings, chill,” she wrote.

Rumors started after the pair were first spotted at a Los Angeles Topgolf location. In a Feb. 23, 2026, video on Nick Nayersina’s YouTube channel, the pair were seen talking with friends as they were teased for being “a great duo” and looking good together.

Five days later, Puka and Sara were spotted again strolling through LAX airport. In the video, Puka reached behind to seemingly grab Sara’s hand or arm so they could hurry along in what appears to be a food court.

So with two public appearances together, social media users were convinced that something was going on. However, Sara stands firm that she and Puka are simply close friends who are more like family.

Is Sara Saffari dating anyone right now?

Judging by Sara’s response to the rumors, it seems as if she’s either single or electing not to divulge the details of her personal life. For many people, once rumors spread that they're in a relationship with someone other than their actual partner, they make a point of clearing it up and saying they’re taken. However, Sara didn’t take that route.

On the flip side, Sara may have quickly learned the perks of keeping your love life private. Many celebrities, from Zendaya and Tom Holland to Jackie Aina and Denis Asamoah, have been notorious for setting boundaries with the public and their relationships. While they love and appreciate their fans, there’s something special about keeping your love life to yourself. Not to mention, knowing the details about another person’s relationship is truly no one’s business.