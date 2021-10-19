'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Has Tied the Knot With Actor-Producer Graham Outerbridge

'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Has Tied the Knot With Actor-Producer Graham OuterbridgeBy Chris Barilla
Oct. 19 2021, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Millions of fans worldwide are familiar with Sarah Levy thanks to her hit role on the comedy series Schitt's Creek. Starring alongside her brother, Dan Levy, and her father, Eugene Levy, Sarah played the hilarious role of Twyla Sands on the hit show. Even though the series wrapped in 2020, it's still getting quite a bit of attention today — and fans are thrilled about Sarah getting married.
Indeed, the star recently tied the knot with her boyfriend-turned-husband, Graham Outerbridge. So, what do we know about Sarah's new husband, their wedding, and all of the related details? Keep reading to find out!
Sarah Levy and her husband, Graham Outerbridge, were officially wed on Oct. 16, 2021.
As to be expected, Dan took to Instagram on Oct. 18, 2021, to share the happy news that his sister got married. Accompanying a black-and-white snapshot of him and Sarah dancing among several other guests, the actor wrote: "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."
Of course, Dan wasn't the only one to post about the lovely ceremony. Sarah herself shared some photo-booth images of her and Graham, accompanying it with the simple caption "Bells are ringing" followed by star emojis and the date of their ceremony. Even Graham posted a few since-expired photos and videos to his Instagram story.
The duo were married at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
How long have Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge been together?
Sarah and Graham have been an item since at least 2018. The latter first shared an image of them together on vacation in Bermuda that year, and Sarah shared another photo of the duo together for a formal event that summer as well. Little is known about the details of their relationship in the time since, but it's clear that they're very supportive of one another.
When Schitt's Creek concluded in 2020, Graham shared a loving congratulations to his then-girlfriend on Instagram. Accompanying a photo of her smiling face, he wrote, "Words can’t describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman. She’s the most talented and graceful person I’ve met, and I’m luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"
In September 2021, just weeks ahead of their wedding, Graham posted a cute birthday message to Sarah as well. In it, he wrote, "I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl." He added: "I love you @sarahplevy, have a wonderful Birthday. This photo is soy candid."
Who is Graham Outerbridge exactly? He works in the film industry.
Aside from being Sarah's new husband, Graham (who calls himself Gramp Ootterbrich on Instagram) has enjoyed a pretty successful run in Hollywood as well. Born on Aug. 10, 1982, in Hong Kong, Graham established himself through his work in various films over the years.
Graham is an actor, director, and producer who has taken part in hit projects such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Britishes, and Super Single.