'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Has Tied the Knot With Actor-Producer Graham Outerbridge

As to be expected, Dan took to Instagram on Oct. 18, 2021, to share the happy news that his sister got married. Accompanying a black-and-white snapshot of him and Sarah dancing among several other guests, the actor wrote: "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy."

Of course, Dan wasn't the only one to post about the lovely ceremony. Sarah herself shared some photo-booth images of her and Graham, accompanying it with the simple caption "Bells are ringing" followed by star emojis and the date of their ceremony. Even Graham posted a few since-expired photos and videos to his Instagram story.

The duo were married at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.