Former Trump Staffer Sarah Matthews Is Now Testifying Against Him — Who Is She?
It goes without saying that the January 6 hearings have captivated all sides of the political spectrum as of late. The televised footage of some of the U.S. government's highest officials investigating crimes against the nation is the cause of much discourse, and virtually everyone involved is being hyper-analyzed by viewers across the globe.
After a young former staffer of Donald Trump named Cassidy Hutchinson shared damning evidence regarding the former president's knowledge of violent intent amongst the January 6 protestors, viewers wondered more than ever about who would take the stand next and what they would share. It appears that we have an answer, and it's another former Trump staffer: Sarah Matthews. So, who is she? What could she bring to the table during the hearings? Let's unpack what we know so far.
Who is Sarah Matthews? She resigned from the Trump administration after January 6.
Per Slate, Sarah had high-level access as deputy press secretary during the Trump administration. Although Cassidy's position was much more central within the White House, Sarah was directly down the hall from the Oval Office in the press office. However, when the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building occurred, Sarah promptly resigned from her position that same day.
"I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted," she said in her resignation statement, per ABC. "As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."
Sarah then gave a voluntary interview with the House select committee which was investigating the attack prior to the televised hearings.
Per The Washington Post, Sarah told the committee that when Trump tweeted that "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," she felt he was "pouring gasoline on the fire."
During an interview with The Washington Post, Sarah noted that she had been "visibly shaken" by Trump not speaking out against the protesters. When the former president told them, "we love you," and that they were "very special," Sarah said she was "disturbed." She cited her reasoning for resigning as "deeply personal," maintaining that she "couldn’t walk into the building the following day and act like everything was fine, because it was indefensible."
On the one year anniversary of January 6, Sarah tweeted her feelings about it all. "Make no mistake, the events on the 6th were a coup attempt, a term we'd use had they happened in any other country, and former President Trump failed to meet the moment," she wrote at the time. In a later tweet she added, "While it might be easier to ignore or whitewash the events of that day for political expediency — if we’re going to be morally consistent — we need to acknowledge these hard truths."
As of now, only time will tell what Sarah's testimony contributes to the investigation as a whole. However, if it's anything close to as critical as Cassidy's, it may prove to be exactly what those helming the committee investigating the ordeal are looking for.