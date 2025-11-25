How the Sweeten Family Honors Sawyer Sweeten and the Legacy He Left Behind “None of us really expected what happened, but, I try to think about the good moments. And oftentimes, that’s here on the set.” By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 25 2025, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

For fans of Everybody Loves Raymond, the Sweeten siblings were once the tiny trio who grew up on screen. Their lives felt intertwined with the Barone family, and for many viewers, that connection never faded.

But the story behind Sawyer Sweeten's family is far more emotional than people realized. A reunion special brought his name back into the spotlight, hinting at a deeper chapter the cast and his loved ones have carried quietly for years. Here's what we know about his family and the time since his passing.

Sawyer Sweeten's family has navigated tragedy together.

In April 2015, Sawyer Sweeten died at just 19 years old, a loss that devastated those closest to him. According to People, his siblings Madylin, Sullivan, and Maysa, along with other family members, shared statements expressing deep grief and describing how much he meant to them. Their reflections were centered on honoring his life rather than discussing the circumstances surrounding his death.

The family’s public messages highlighted how united they were through the tragedy. Madylin released a statement at the time describing the heartbreak of losing her brother and encouraging others to keep their loved ones close. Extended family members echoed the same sentiment, remembering Sawyer with affection and focusing on the importance of support.

Maysa, 16 at the time of his death, said, "Although my memories of my brother hurt now, they are some of the best I've ever had and deserve to live on in my mind and in the minds of my family forever. There isn't a single day I won't miss him. Until we meet again, big bro, I love you!" During the Everybody Loves Raymond reunion in November 2025, the cast acknowledged Sawyer with a short, emotional moment. They shared how much they missed him and how memories from filming still held a special place in their hearts.

During the reunion, Ray Romano said, “So Sawyer, of course, is no longer with us, and we miss him." He continued, addressing Sullivan and Madilyn, "He, just like you are, was this bright energy.” Sullivan said, “None of us really expected what happened, but, I try to think about the good moments. And oftentimes, that’s here on the set.”

In honor of Sawyer, Madilyn is an advocate for suicide prevention. “We're very passionate in our family about suicide prevention. It is the second leading cause of death between ages 18 to 25. But 90 percent of people who seek treatment are cured,” she said. The family gets a lot of messages about Sawyer, and many say, "I’m so grateful to have heard about your brother. He saved my life.” Madilyn noted the family works with the suicide prevention hotline and sells shirts to raise funds for it.

The reunion spotlight and the statements from those who loved Sawyer reveal a story shaped by family, closeness, and remembrance. The Sweeten family continues to honor him not through grand gestures, but through unity, love, and the steady reminders of the impact he left behind. Their continued advocacy for suicide prevention may make all the difference in other people's lives, and what better way to keep Sawyer's memory alive than to help others?