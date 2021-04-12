Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' on Disney Plus?

The hit Disney Plus series Secrets of Sulphur Springs follows a young boy named Griffin (Preston Oliver) who moves to the mysterious town of Sulphur Springs, La. While he and his family stay at the abandoned Tremont Hotel, which is supposedly haunted by a young girl named Savannah Dillon (Elle Graham) who disappeared 30 years ago, Griffin and his new friend Harper (Kyliegh Curran) discover a time-traveling radio. This results in many more questions surrounding the mysterious hotel.

Throughout Season 1 of the Disney Plus series, Harper and Griffin attempt to unravel the mystery surrounding Savannah's disappearance. In the final few episodes, audiences learn that Savannah got stuck in time but was adopted by a family in the 1960s and decided to not go back to her own time.

Though one mystery was solved, the finale left many unanswered questions and the door wide open for Season 2. Keep reading to find out if Secrets of Sulphur Springs is coming back to Disney Plus.