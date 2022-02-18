Horror Master M. Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' Is Back for Season 3 — How Many Episodes are There?

"When the pandemic hit, I got to sit down and work out the show in my head," M. Night explained. "How does it go? I wrote down a scene on the board, and I went, 'Oh!' And I wrote about this. And I said, 'What if this happens over here?'" Clearly, ideas solidified as he continued planning and outlining his storyboards.

He added: "I kept writing ideas. I spent a month just throwing ideas at the thing. And I put them together, and went, 'Wow. This lays out like this. That's four seasons, like that.'"