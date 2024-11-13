Home > Entertainment John Krasinski Was Named the "Sexiest Man Alive" — and Everyone Has an Opinion About It The "Sexiest Man Alive" had people talking even before he was announced. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Nov. 13 2024, 7:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Twitter

Before People's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2024 was announced on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, there was a lot of speculation on who the lucky man might be. The winner in 2023 was actor Patrick Dempsey. And, over the years, there have been hits and misses, at least according to those who keep up with the yearly title given to one male celebrity. And when John Krasinski was announced as the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, there were tons of reactions.

Were all of them positive? Not exactly. But there were plenty of people who agreed with the publication's idea of who the Sexiest Man Alive is in 2024. Whether you called this one ahead of time or you were shocked to learn that John Krasinski is the man of the hour, it's hard not to want to hear what everyone else said when they heard he was given the coveted title on Nov. 12.

There are some hilarious reactions to 'People's "Sexiest Man Alive."

Everyone has different tastes, and everyone has their own reactions to Krasinski as the Sexiest Man Alive. So in a way, you can't really blame people for posting their thoughts about it on social media.

And there's no denying that there are a lot of components that go into choosing the Sexiest Man Alive. Because no, it's not just about physical appearance, though that does inevitably play a role in which man is chosen each year. It's also about a certain vibe they give off, and the confidence they exude.

John Krasinski is People’s sexiest man alive this year?! About time he got that recognition 😮‍💨😛 pic.twitter.com/3CRH8MVT02 — maybe: k 💫🩷✨ (@kayyy_la_) November 13, 2024

There were definitely some mixed reactions when the big reveal came. Some users were all for Jim from The Office getting what he deserved after years in television and movies. He also had a busy year in 2024. He wrote, produced, directed, and co-starred in the movie IF, which was a far cry from his A Quiet Place franchise, and a feat on its own.

Others had different ideas about who deserved the title. With so many top male actors and performers to choose from, you have to expect that there were other ideas. But if you're a fan of The Office, you are likely more than satisfied with People's decision.

John Krasinski being named 2024’s sexiest man alive hey I’ll take it. Been rooting for him since the office👏🏽😌 pic.twitter.com/BTgxxwBg6b — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 BDAY MONTH🥳//💥⏳ 💍 (@giselleb1234) November 13, 2024

Idk about everyone else but i am very much pleased with John Krasinski as Sexiest Man Alive 2024 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/XOVzRLPXsj — Maruchan (@mg_wafflehouse) November 13, 2024

Some users posted photos of actor Randall Park on X, because he played Krasinski's character Jim Halpert during a prank on The Office. And the fact that multiple people posted photos of Park and wrote "congratulations" speaks to how widespread that joke still is.

It's definitely one of the many inside jokes from The Office that fans still cling to. And although the show has been over for years, for many, that is one of Krasinski's main crowing achievements.

John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. pic.twitter.com/He1GgiHvEk — Acolt (@CarlosAcolt) November 13, 2024

Congrats John Krasinski on being the sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/5NvGaRfk1N — alex ✨ (@littletoxin_) November 13, 2024

Some other people were surprised that actor Glen Powell wasn't given the title this year. "You're not gonna sit here and tell me that Glen Powell didn't solidify his spot as the sexiest man alive after wearing a white t-shirt and a cowboy hat in the pouring rain," one user wrote on X.

And as much as people support Krasinski as the Sexiest Man Alive, he wasn't everyone's top pick. Or, for that matter, their top guess. Especially after People revealed some of the other men featured in the issue who were, in a sense, the runners-up for the title.

How did John Krasinski win Sexiest man alive? Bro looks like the average American pic.twitter.com/RP0ndZQmKR — Graye (@Grayyefn) November 13, 2024

On TikTok, under a video that People shared with an announcement of the other sexiest men of 2024, a user commented, "Let's ask ourselves… "Is he hot, or was he just in a successful show/movie?" Someone else commented, "According to WHOM?" in reference to the reveal of the other sexy men of the year.

Some people thought the Sexiest Man Alive would be someone totally different.

Prior to the big reveal on Nov. 12, people had some ideas about who they thought the Sexiest Man Alive would be. On TikTok, some users commented on People's post about the then-incoming announcement about who the man was.

so apparently the “sexiest man alive” is not glen powell

pic.twitter.com/SPguxQM85t — sylvia (@newromantics02) November 13, 2024

the REAL sexiest man alive 2024!

pic.twitter.com/s2d4YBJDxN — michelle pfizer (@arshdhillonk) November 11, 2024

One TikTok user commented that they hoped it would be Sebastian Stan. Another wrote that they could see Pedro Pascal or Glen Powell as the Sexiest Man Alive. Other people thought Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey was a shoo-in. And all of those were logical guesses, since all three men had highly successful career moves in 2024. And they are well-loved by pretty much everyone.