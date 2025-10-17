Shae Cornette Is the New Host of ESPN's 'First Take' — What Is her Net Worth? Shae was announced as the new host on Oct. 16, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 17 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @shaepeppler

Sports fans are curious about the new host of ESPN's show, First Take, Shae Cornette. The broadcast journalist was announced as the new host on Oct. 16, 2025, in a press release shared by the network. Executive Vice President and Executive Editor of Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN, David Roberts, praised Shae in the announcement.

"Shae is meticulous in her preparation, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point," he said. "Her professionalism, presence, and energy make her an ideal fit for First Take and a great addition to one of ESPN’s most successful franchises." Fans are excited to learn more about Shae, and they especially want to know about her net worth.

Source: Instagram / @shaepeppler

What Is 'First Take' host Shae Cornette's net worth?

According to Time Now News, Shae has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $3 million. She married sports analyst Jordan Cornette back in 2019, and they have three children — Carter, Joey, and Saylor. Shae began her journey at ESPN back in 2020.

Shae worked for Fox 32 Chicago after graduating from college and covered major sports. Jordan worked in Chicago for ESPN Radio, but the couple moved to Bristol, Conn., shortly after their wedding. Shae took a job at SiriusXM NFL Radio after the move, and eventually went to work for ESPN and became a host of SportsCenter, which she said was "truly a dream job."

Shae Cornette Host of ESPN's 'First Take' Net worth: Between $1 million and $3 million Birthdate: Aug. 20, 1986 Education: Indiana University Spouse: Jordan Cornette Children: Joey, Saylor, and Carter

Shae credited her husband for getting her hired at ESPN. "Jordan is the reason I am at ESPN," she said. "He basically begged ESPN to give me a shot on a radio show with him, and then we never looked back. He has always believed in me, and I am forever grateful that he is my person. He and I have something special when we are on-air together, for obvious reasons."

What is Shae Cornette's ESPN salary?

Shae's ESPN salary isn't publicly known as of yet. However, according to Essentially Sports, her predecessor at First Take, Molly Qerim, was offered a $500,000 salary. Shae said she was "ready" and "excited" to take on the hosting job for the ESPN show while utilizing her experience in broadcast sports journalism.