Are 'Seeking Sister Wife' Couple Shane and Ashley Sherwood Still Together? Here's What We Know Married couple Ashley and Shane experimented with adding another wife to their relationship during 'Seeking Sister Wife' Season 5. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 9 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

TLC's polyamorous reality series Seeking Sister Wife follows families in various phases of seeking, dating, or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives. In Season 5, we were introduced to three new couples, one of which was husband and wife Shane and Ashley Sherwood from Wayland, Mass.

The couple met in 2020 and have been together for over three years. They currently have two children together: Sylis, who was born in June 2022, and Swayman, who was born in October 2023. However, when they started filming for the show, Ashley was still pregnant with Swayman.

Ashley is bisexual, and in addition to husband Shane, she is seeking a wife for both of them. But as you can imagine, potentially adding a sister wife to the mix can strain a relationship. That said, are Ashley and Shane still together today? Below, we share an update on their relationship.

Source: Facebook / Ashley Sherwood

Are Ashley and Shane Sherwood from 'Seeking Sister Wife' still together?

Yes, Ashley and Shane are still happily married to each other. As for any new partners, it does not appear that they have found a sister wife or are currently in a throuple per their social media posts.

On April 9, 2024, Shane shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from a recent trip to the zoo with their eldest son, Sylis. Ashley was also noticeably in the background of one of the photos. The couple has had several recent outings together without their kids, including a date night at TD Garden to watch a Boston Bruins game. Ashley and Shane are also in each other's profile pictures cheesing with big smiles.

During their time on Seeking Sister Wife, Ashley and Shane tested the waters with other women hoping to find a third. One woman, Sarah, hit it off with Ashley, but the chemistry just didn't seem to be there between her and Shane. In a confessional, Shane admitted that their date was getting way better along with his wife. "So, Ashley and Sarah were flirting, and this is the first time I've really seen it with my own eyes, and I'm like, 'Alright, well, I guess I'm the third wheel now,'" he said.