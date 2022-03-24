Shannon Beador’s ‘RHOC’ Reunion Dress Designer Says He Was “Humiliated” by the Final Look

As The Real Housewives of Orange County gears up to air its Season 16 finale, the show’s annual reunion has already become a hot topic of discussion — particularly when it comes to what the ladies will be wearing.

Opting to try something different from what she's done in the past, Shannon Beador enlisted the help of Project Runway contestant Bones Jones instead of going with a longstanding designer brand. Shannon and the House O Bones CEO first connected on Project Runway when she and several other housewives made a guest appearance. The challenge for the designers was to create a Housewives-approved reunion look.