After divorcing Joyce Flint, Lionel Dahmer married Shari in 1978, as detailed by The Cinemaholic. Jeffrey was 18 at the time.

As for what Shari thought of Jeffrey, well, she knew that he was neglected in some regard. “What I wanted to do, and what most people wanted to do, was mother him. He was just vulnerable. Even if I wasn’t his stepmother all his life, as a mother you sense those things,” she said during Oxygen’s two-part 2017 documentary Dahmer on Dahmer.