A Look Back at the Time Sharon Osbourne Beat up a Reality TV Star for Ozzy

Source: Fox;VH1

There’s no denying that the late Ozzy Osbourne, who unexpectedly passed away on July 22, 2025, and his wife of over 40 years, Sharon Osbourne, had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least. She knew he had cheated on her countless times with groupies, but the one that hit the hardest was his years-long affair with his hair stylist, Michelle Pugh. That relationship began in 2012 and allegedly lasted for four years. It pushed Sharon over the edge, literally, as she overdosed because of it.

Despite it all, the highs, the lows, and everything in between, Sharon proved her love for Ozzy was unconditional. She stood by him, no matter what. Case in point is the time she threw hands with another woman on the Rock of Love: Charm School reunion show. For those who don’t know, that means she fought. Here’s what went down on the show, and the lawsuit that followed the infamous hand-throwing session.

Sharon Osbourne once threw hands for Ozzy on TV.

Source: VH1 Sharon Osbourne hosting 'Rock of Love: Charm School'.

Back in the early days of reality TV, there was a show called Rock of Love, where a group of women competed for the heart of rock star Bret Michaels. It was messy, wild, and full of unforgettable moments. Then came Charm School, a spinoff that gathered ladies from various reality dating shows who were maybe a little lacking in manners and etiquette. The goal was to teach them how to behave, and give them a shot at winning $100,000.

Season 2 of Charm School focused entirely on the Rock of Love girls and was officially dubbed Rock of Love: Charm School. And who better to host it than Sharon Osbourne? If anyone could manage a group of women who once vied for the love of a rock star, it was her. And while Sharon was cordial for the most part, it was during the Season 2 finale where things went south. Sharon proved she wasn’t someone to mess with, especially when it came to her family.

After Sharon told one contestant she shouldn’t have kids because “one of her is enough,” Megan Hauserman fired back with, “The only thing you’ve managed to do as a celebrity is watch your husband’s brain turn into a vegetable.” Those were fighting words.

But the way Sharon handled it was absolutely priceless. She calmly responded, “Oh, I feel so sorry,” before letting out a fake cough and saying, “Excuse me, before I answer that.” She then reached for her drink, pretending to soothe the “cough,” but instead threw the cup of red liquid directly at Megan.

From there, there was a bit of hair-pulling, some scratching, but not much else, because security jumped in fast. Still, the fact that Sharon didn’t hesitate speaks volumes. All it took was one insult about Ozzy, and she was fully committed to throwing hands.

Sharon Osbourne was later sued in 2009 for the 'Rock of Love: Charm School' fight.