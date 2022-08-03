Will 'Bargain Block' Star Shea Hicks-Whitfield's Net Worth See Growth in 2022?

On her website, Shea has openly expressed the importance of helping families find their dream homes and using her expertise to steer them in the right direction.

“As a Realtor, my goal is to treat everyone the way I would like my family to be treated in a similar situation,” Shea said. “My love for all things Metro Detroit makes each transaction something special because my work is contributing to strengthening the very fabric of our community. I love this community, my clients, and my work. Every day presents another opportunity to help someone make their dream come true.”