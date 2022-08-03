Will 'Bargain Block' Star Shea Hicks-Whitfield's Net Worth See Growth in 2022?
Who doesn’t love home renovation shows? HGTV’s Bargain Block has become a favorite among renovation aficionados and viewers for multiple reasons. Aside from the series giving viewers the ins and outs of the home renovation and flipping process, viewers have fallen in love with its stars — mainly Shea Hicks-Whitfield.
Shea is the true epitome of #BlackGirlMagic. The beauty (and expectant mama!) is a licensed real estate expert sprinkling her magic throughout the Metro Detroit area. Not to mention, Shea has been helping families secure forever homes for over a decade. With that said, joining the cast of HGTV’s Bargain Block has surely taken Shea’s finances to the next level. So, what is Shea Hicks-Whitfield’s net worth? Keep reading for all the deets.
Shea Hicks-Whitfield’s net worth is on the rise.
Show me the money! As of this writing, The Famous Info shares that Shea is currently sitting on a net worth estimated to be between $1 million to $5 million. This figure is directly linked to Shea’s experience as a licensed realtor of 18 years and her hosting gig with HGTV. Additionally, the outlet shares that Shea earned a builder’s and real estate appraisal’s license that has also come in major clutch to increase her funds.
Shea Hicks-Whitfield
Realtor, TV Personality
Net worth: $1 million to $ 5 million
Shea Hicks-Whitfield is a licensed realtor from Detroit who is well-known for starring on HGTV's Bargain Block.
Birthdate: Aug. 23, 1977
Birthplace: Detroit
Birth name: Shea Hicks
Father: Unknown
Mother: Audrey Austin
Marriage: Terry Whitfield (m. 2015-present)
Shea Hicks-Whitfield has long been passionate about the real estate world.
For folks who are just getting acquainted with Shea, the HGTV host is not new to the real estate game; she’s true to it. Shea is a proud realtor of PREP Reality based in Detroit. Plus, Shea also has her own business called Homes Sold By Shea that gives prospective clients the ability to search homes for lease or sale.
On her website, Shea has openly expressed the importance of helping families find their dream homes and using her expertise to steer them in the right direction.
“As a Realtor, my goal is to treat everyone the way I would like my family to be treated in a similar situation,” Shea said. “My love for all things Metro Detroit makes each transaction something special because my work is contributing to strengthening the very fabric of our community. I love this community, my clients, and my work. Every day presents another opportunity to help someone make their dream come true.”
And of course, if you watch Shea weekly on HGTV’s Bargain Block, you’ll see that she’s a woman of her word.
Catch new episodes of Bargain Block Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.