Shea McGuire’s 2021 Arrest Resurfaces After '90 Day Fiancé' Debut "What happens on the lake, stays on the lake." By Trisha Faulkner Published May 14 2026, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: TLC

It only took one episode for 90 Day Fiancé fans to realize Shea McGuire was probably going to be one of the messiest cast members of Season 12. Some have even likened him to being the next Big Ed. The Kentucky realtor immediately introduced himself as someone who loves partying, boating, and throwing rowdy lake gatherings. Now, TLC fans are laughing at the irony after an exclusive report from Starcasm revealed that Shea McGuire was actually arrested in 2021 following a night of partying on the water.

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Taking to social media platforms such as Instagram and Reddit, 90 Day Fiancé viewers cannot get over how perfectly one very specific quote from the premiere of Season 12 lined up with the details of Shea McGuire's arrest. “What happens at the lake, stays at the lake,” Shea McGuire said during his intro package while discussing his party lifestyle.

Source: TLC

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‘90 Day Fiancé’ Shea McGuire’s arrest resurfaced almost immediately after the premiere.

After the Season 12 premiere aired, Instagram gossip account Kiki and Kibbitz posted that Shea McGuire had previously been arrested in Florida for boating under the influence. “Turns out Shea’s ex wife Nicole is not the only one in the family with a mugshot,” the account joked while referencing the new TLC storyline involving Shea McGuire’s ex-wife and daughter. The post also pointed out that Shea McGuire openly admitted on the show that he likes to “go boating and drink.”

According to court records later shared by Starcasm, Shea was arrested in July 2021 after Florida Wildlife Commission officers stopped a pontoon boat for improper navigation lights on Henderson Lake in Florida. The arrest affidavit stated officers allegedly observed the boat’s operator switching places with another occupant as they approached the vessel. Police later identified Shea McGuire as the operator. During the stop, officers reportedly noticed Shea struggling to retrieve safety equipment and appearing unstable while standing.

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When asked whether he had been drinking, Shea allegedly responded: “Yeah I’ve been drinking.” According to the report, Shea later declined to perform field sobriety exercises after officers began administering tests.

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While Shea was originally arrested for boating under the influence, Starcasm reported that he later pleaded no contest to a lesser reckless operation charge. He was sentenced to six months probation, community service, a boater safety course, and a substance abuse evaluation.

Fans were interested in knowing more about what kind of job Shea McGuire had that funded his boating and partying lifestyle.

Even before the arrest story started circulating online, Shea was already catching viewers’s attention because of the lifestyle TLC presented on the show.

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Source: TLC

The network described Shea as a wealthy and well-known realtor in Paducah, Ky., who is famous for “southern charm and rowdy lake parties.” During the premiere, Shea McGuire openly admitted that he does not tell Anabelle everything that happens during those parties. “Maybe at a party or something, I kissed a chick,” Shea McGuire said during the episode. “To me, that’s not cheating, that’s having a good time.”

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According to TLC and his professional profiles, he works as a Century 21 realtor in western Kentucky and has previously been recognized as one of the area’s top agents. His LinkedIn profile also describes him as an entrepreneur involved with a network marketing company offering “life-changing products” and a business opportunity. That flashy, party-heavy image he presented is a huge reason viewers immediately began discussing him after the premiere aired.

Fans are already treating Shea like reality TV chaos incarnate.

Social media reactions to Shea, particularly on Reddit and Instagram, have been pretty ruthless so far. One Instagram commenter joked: “So much for ‘what happens at the lake stays at the lake.’” Another viewer wrote: “This is becoming more like Jerry Springer than finding love.” Meanwhile, Reddit users immediately started connecting Shea McGuire’s onscreen persona to the resurfaced boating arrest and his party-heavy lifestyle.

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Source: TLC