Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Sheila Ford Hamp Runs the Detroit Lions Toward Victory and Has the Net Worth to Show for It What is Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth? The owner of the Detroit Lions is one of the richest NFL owners in the league as the Lions advance in the NFC. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 22 2024, Updated 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It would be one thing if you owned a football team that regularly competed in the National Football League. Whether or not the teams even make Super Bowl status during their seasons, just owning a football team can net you a pretty penny on any given day. Now imagine receiving that kind of paycheck while being a descendant of two incredibly wealthy families who have earned their affluence from two major American industries that you can see almost any time you watch a football game.

Article continues below advertisement

To that end, Sheila Ford Hamp has practically got it made. She is currently the owner of the Detroit Lions, who beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 21, 2024 as they advance ever closer to this year's Super Bowl in the National Football Championship. Their victory comes at the height of a two-year improvement following new coaching and leadership. With the Lions gaining more ground, what is Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth like after all this?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Sheila Ford Hamp is already a billionaire as the owner of the Detroit Lions.

Sheila Ford Hamp is part of two enormous family legacies. As her name suggests, she is a descendant of the world-renowned Ford Motor Company on her father's side. On her mother's side, Sheila is also an inheritor of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. Though her family tree is substantial, to say the least, she's been able to make history in her own right. In 1973, she graduated from Yale among the first class that included women. She currently serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and Major Events Committee.

In 2014, she was named vice chairwoman of the Detroit Lions. Soon after, she would succeed her mother as the Lions' de facto owner in June 2020. As one might expect, she is one of the richest football owners in the NFL today. According to a 2023 report by Pro Football Network, her net worth currently stands at a staggering $2 billion. Reportedly, the Ford family as a whole is already worth $2 billion to begin with, which would suggest that she built her own substantial legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheila Hamp Ford NFL Team owner, Detroit Lions Net worth: $2 billion Sheila Ford Hamp is the current owner of the Detroit Lions. She is also the matriarch of the Ford and Firestone families of Ford Motor Company and Firestone Tire and Rubber Company fame. Birthdate: Oct. 31, 1951 Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan Birth name: Sheila Firestone Ford Marriages: Steve Hamp Children: 3