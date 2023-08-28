Home > FYI Here’s Why Some People on TikTok Are Questioning the Safety of Ford Broncos There's a strange reason why some people don't like Ford Broncos and it has everything to do with a series of viral videos on TikTok. By Chrissy Bobic Aug. 28 2023, Published 1:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @zerobeamng

The internet is a strange place, made only stranger by the invention of TikTok. But many of us are guilty of the endless scroll, so here we are. The one thing some probably didn't expect from the short-form video platform, however, is that it would make people not like Ford Broncos. Yes, the car.

If it sounds like a random opinion to come from TikTok, which is full of random and weird videos and trends, that's because it is. But there's a legitimate reason behind all the hate for Ford Broncos and it all boils down to the safety and claims that it may not be the most reliable option out there. At least, according to a series of TikTok videos.

Why don't people like Ford Broncos?

According to multiple crash test accounts on TikTok, Ford Broncos do the most poorly in safety out of most tested vehicles. But here's the kicker — the videos are animated and it's not totally clear how much science backs them up. Still, because of that, TikTok users who have seen a lot of these videos seem to be in agreement that the Ford Bronco is the one SUV they won't be buying, should they get the chance to splurge on a new car.

The animated crash test videos even inspired one TikTok user, @JuliusCaesarSalad69, to share a video explaining how he knows people are "extremely online." And the way, according to him, is their knowledge and opinions of the Ford Bronco. He asks "one simple question" in his video, which is, "Do you still want a Ford Bronco?"

There's no real reason to automatically assume these videos on TikTok are legit. But for every animated crash test video that shows a Ford Bronco being smashed like an accordion, there are a few videos of TikTok users swearing off the car altogether.

However, it goes beyond these crash test videos. In August 2022, it was reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation into 2021 Ford Broncos. According to the findings, repeated engine failures were cause for concern and, at the time, were said to potentially affect more than 20,000 Ford Broncos.

Are the crash test videos on TikTok accurate?

The crash test videos on various TikTok accounts range from what it would allegedly be like if a school bus hit different cars going at a rate of 30-55 miles per hour, to a cement truck or semi truck doing the same. And in every version, the Ford Bronco doesn't make it through the crash without some serious damage.

Because there are so many accounts dedicated to this, however, it's hard to say just how accurate they really are. There doesn't appear to be research behind the crash test videos that show Ford Broncos in some compromising situations.

By now, most TikTok users joke about seeing the Ford Bronco as the mos tunsafe car of them all, thanks to these videos. One user commented on a crash test video, "At this point, how are Ford Broncos even still being made? Every video, they're the worst!" Another wrote,"The Broncos always leave me shocked."

While plenty of people are quick to joke about how safe or unsafe Ford Broncos are now, there are still those who defend the car. And to be fair, these crash test simulations have no confirmed expert behind them.