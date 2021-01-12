Longtime Trump Campaign Donor Sheldon Adelson Is Dead at 87

Las Vegas casino legend and all-around businessman Sheldon Adelson died on Jan. 11, 2021, but the legacy he left behind includes more than a few casinos and his wife in charge of deciding what happens next. He was known around the world for decades and, later in life, that recognition included his and his wife's support of Donald Trump .

What some people are wondering, however, is what Sheldon's cause of death was and if there was any indication of what would happen in the days and weeks leading up to it. As a man who spent the majority of his life working with businessmen and politicians in both the United States and Israel, Sheldon will be missed by many, even if there are questions and criticisms he left behind.