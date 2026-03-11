Did Shep Rose From 'Southern Charm' Get Kicked out of Boarding School? Shep's memoir, 'Average Expectations,' details the incident. By Niko Mann Published March 11 2026, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the reality TV show on Bravo, Southern Charm, love one of its stars. Shep Rose. Shep has been on the show since its debut back in 2014, as it follows the lives of several residents of Charleston, S.C., and his wild, never-want-to-grow-up partying was a staple of the show in the early years.

Shep comes from a well-to-do family, and he told The Daily Dish, "I'm lucky, that's all I can say. I'm super lucky." The reality TV star wrote a book about his life in Charleston called Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar, which is the perfect title for the rich kid with not much ambition, but who is full of charm. Shep fans want to know more about his life, including his time in boarding school.

Did 'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose go to boarding school?

Yes, Shep went to boarding school at the Episcopal High School, which is a private college-preparatory co-ed boarding school in Alexandria, Virginia. Shep said in an episode of the show that he was kicked out of the boarding school during his senior year, per Vulture. He said that when his mom came to pick him up and help him pack, she was silent because she didn't want him to feel worse than he already did. Shep said he was kicked out for excessive partying and getting blackout drunk.

Shep shared the story after his co-star Craig got blackout drunk on the show and acted a fool, but his other co-star, Austen, replied, "The problem is, Craig doesn’t feel bad! Craig doesn’t have a conscience, so I don’t see him feeling bad.”

Shockingly am loving Shep Rose on Southern Charm this season



What’s going on…?? #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/b0vAL7Gu1o — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) February 5, 2026

Shep was well-known on the show for being a forever bachelor, and his parting was often featured on the show. His most recent break-up was with ex-girlfriend Sienna Evans. According to People, she missed an outing with Shep and his friends, which led Craig to ponder whether she liked Shep. "You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that she doesn’t like him," he said. "Shep’s going to continue to get led on, so what’s the point of having her at dinner?"

Shep apparently thought the two were in love, but the much. much younger, Sienna said, "But we weren't in a relationship. We had a lot of fun with each other, and we were always having a good time, you know?"