Salley Revealed Where She Stands With Austin Now After 'Southern Charm' Season 11 "I did not make a move on him while he was with Audrey," Salley said. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 19 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET

Fans of Southern Charm watched the relationship between Austen Kroll and Audrey Pratt bloom, and some had high hopes for them. But after they split up and Salley Carson moved in on Austen, presumably to date him herself, it became clear that Austen might have a new girlfriend sooner rather than later. Or, if not that, then a rebound right after his almost two-year-long relationship ended.

So, are Salley and Austen dating now? The Southern Charm stars get pretty flirty during Season 11 of the Bravo show. That doesn't always translate to an actual relationship, but Salley even says during a group trip to Mexico that she plans to share a bed with Austen if she can. After filming ended, they both shared some details about where they stand now.



Are Salley and Austen dating on 'Southern Charm'?

Even before Audrey and Austen broke up, Salley expressed interest in Austen. But as far as dating now, even with Austen back on the market following his split with Audrey, it doesn't sound like Austen and Salley are officially a couple. They are, however, good friends. Or, as Austen shared on The Viall Files podcast in January 2026, they are "close" now.

"We are close now," Austen said on the podcast, about his friendship with Salley. "Like, she's texting me, I've been texting her. And we have become close. But no, we're not dating, anything like that. I really, really like where me and Salley are." That could always change in the future, but right now, both Salley and Austen have spoken about their close friendship rather than a romantic relationship.

In February 2026, when Salley appeared in an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she gave an update about her status with Austen and shared a similar explanation of their friendship. She said that they have "very similar personalities" and they talk every day. But they aren't together right now, despite Salley's plans on Southern Charm to make her move on him.

Austen shared why he broke up with Audrey.

Before Austen and Audrey broke up, they dealt with a long-distance relationship that had them traveling 200 or so miles each time just to be together. Audrey wanted Austen to move in with her, but he kept delaying that possibility until it seemed he couldn't anymore. During one of the Southern Charm After Show episodes, Austen shares what happened between him and Audrey.



He says that he had a serious talk with his then-girlfriend. She said she wanted to be with someone who was ready to move in together, and who knows what he wants. Austen worried that if Audrey relocated to be with him, she might regret it.