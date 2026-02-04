Where Is Fox News Host Shepard Smith Now? Here's What We Know The news anchor left Fox News in 2019. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 4 2026, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / CNN

Fans of former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith are wondering where he is now. The broadcast journalist left the network back in 2019 after 20 years due to the repeated false statements Fox pundits made on air. "Opine all you like, but if you’re going to opine, begin with the truth and opine from there," he told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

"When people begin with a false premise and lead people astray, that’s injurious to society, and it’s the antithesis of what we should be doing. Those of us who are so honored and grateful to have a platform of public influence have to use it for the public good. ... I thought it was important that I stay there. If you feel like the Fox viewers were getting mis — or disinformation, I was there to make sure that they got it straight." So, where is he now?

Where is Fox News host Shepard Smith now?

After declaring "truth will always matter" during his last episode on Fox, Shepard landed a new gig with CNBC in 2020, per the Associated Press. CNBC reportedly built him a studio in New Jersey, with construction crews working for 24 hours a day for eight weeks to finish it for the new show, The News with Shepard Smith. However, CNBC canceled the program in 2022.

Shepard's show reportedly doubled the network's 7 p.m. ET viewership and brought the most wealthy audience of any primetime cable news program during his time two years on air. The decision was made by the then-new president of CNBC, KC Sullivan.

"After spending time with many of you and closely reviewing the various aspects of our business, I believe we must prioritize and focus on our core strengths of business news and personal finance,” he wrote in an email. "As a result of this strategic alignment to our core business, we will need to shift some of our priorities and resources and make some difficult decisions.”

Shepard briefly returned to television when he appeared on the Amazon-produced Election Night Live coverage during the 2024 presidential election with former NBC anchor Brian Williams, per News Cast Radio.

The former news anchor also told CNN, "I stuck with it for as long as I could. At some point, I realized I’ve reached a point of diminishing returns, and I left." "I don’t know how some people sleep at night," he said of those who lie on national television. "I know that there are a lot of people who have propagated the lies and who have pushed them forward over and over again who are smart enough and educated enough to know better."