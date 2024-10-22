'Sister Wives' Fans Think Some Scenes Were Shot After Garrison's Death — And Their Evidence Is Pretty Compelling

Fans of TLC's Sister Wives have had to deal with the fact that the show is incredibly far behind real-life events. In Season 19 (which is airing in late 2024), we see the birth of Mykelti's twins who, today, are basically old enough to start applying to college. (Not really, they were born in November of 2022, but still!) Christine talks about her first date with David even though they have been married for over a year now. Maddie is pregnant with baby No. 3 in the show when today she's expecting baby No. 4.