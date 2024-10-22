'Sister Wives' Fans Think Some Scenes Were Shot After Garrison's Death — And Their Evidence Is Pretty Compelling
That argument between Robyn and Kody in the snow made some viewers suspicious ... and then they looked up Kody's jacket.
Fans of TLC's Sister Wives have had to deal with the fact that the show is incredibly far behind real-life events. In Season 19 (which is airing in late 2024), we see the birth of Mykelti's twins who, today, are basically old enough to start applying to college. (Not really, they were born in November of 2022, but still!) Christine talks about her first date with David even though they have been married for over a year now. Maddie is pregnant with baby No. 3 in the show when today she's expecting baby No. 4.
But the time delay isn't the only thing making some viewers raise an eyebrow this season. There's also a theory that the show's cast — particularly Kody and Robyn — have reshot some scenes following the tragic death of Kody and Janelle's son Garrison. The internet sleuths have been working overtime, and we have to say, some of their evidence is quite compelling.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call, text, or message the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dial or text 988, call 1-800-273-8255, or chat via their website.