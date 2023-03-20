Where Was Netflix's Spanish-Language Crime Show 'Sky High: The Series' Filmed?

Sorry to disappoint, but Sky High: The Series has zero to do with Disney's 2005 action flick about a group of teens who attend a superhero high school in the clouds. Though we'd kill to see Succession's Nicholas Braun return as trusty glow-in-the-dark sidekick Zach, something tells us his Sky High days are behind him.

Article continues below advertisement

Acting as a follow-up to Daniel Calparsoro's 2020 crime thriller Sky High (aka Hasta el cielo), Netflix's Sky High: The Series follows the misadventures of Sole (Asia Ortega), a newly widowed woman struggling to care for her son. With her late husband's money running out, Sole decides to join his gang of smash-and-grab thieves. She becomes her father's enemy, a powerful stolen-goods trafficker, in the process.

Helmed by Daniel Calparsoro and Jorge Guerricaechevarría, the Spanish-language thriller series showcases Madrid's seedy underbelly. Was the show actually filmed in Spain's capital? Let's talk filming locations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Netflix's 'Sky High: The Series' filmed internationally.

From Spain to France to Nigeria, Sole's life of crime takes her all around the world. Similarly, the series itself filmed in various countries. According to IMDb, Sky High: The Series shot in France, Spain, and Portugal. More specifically, scenes were filmed in Paris, Madrid (in the Metropolitano Stadium), Algarve, Lisbon, A Coruña, and Lugo.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, actor Fernando Cayo (Kidnapped), who plays Duque, revealed via Instagram that the series's final scenes were shot in Lagos, Nigeria. Filming reportedly began in February 2022 and wrapped in mid-June of the same year. "Yesterday we finished the shooting of the series Up to the Sky (translated from Spanish) from @netflixes for @vacafilms_productora in Lagos, Nigeria, surrounded by a fierce and talented team," he captioned a warm selfie featuring actor Ben Temple (The English) and a group of local children.

Article continues below advertisement

"We lived an explosion of joy and humanity in the streets surrounded by these little friends and a lot more friends and Nigerian team who have worked with us these days hand in hand. To all of them thank you very much for your work, for your talent, and for your smiles," his post continued.