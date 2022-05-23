Skye Townsend Talks the Best Career Advice Her Famous Dad Gave Her (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of A Black Lady Sketch show broke the glass ceiling for Black women in comedy when the series premiered on HBO Max in 2019. Headed up by creator Robin Thede, the series has appearances from a number of celebrated and up-and-coming Black actresses.

Among them are Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Issa Rae, and the newly promoted series regular Skye Townsend. Skye joined the cast as a guest star shortly after Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson exited the series. After making her debut in A Black Lady Sketch Show’s sophomore year, she quickly became a fan favorite.