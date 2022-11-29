Meet the 'Snack vs. Chef' Hosts and Judges Here to Guide the Contestants

The Netflix cooking show Snack vs. Chef is what happens when you take a group of experienced real-life chefs and bakers and task them with re-creating all of the staples of our childhood pantries. They also have to come up with their own dishes on the spot that are inspired by snacks like Ho Hos and various potato chips.

But who are the judges on Snack vs. Chef and do they have what it takes to really determine who wins?