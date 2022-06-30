Will 'Snowflake Mountain,' Return to Netflix for Season 2?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Snowflake Mountain.

Netflix's newest compelling and binge-watchable reality competition series is Snowflake Mountain, which is like The Simple Life meets Brat Camp meets Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

The show features a group of 10 millennial and Gen Zer "snowflakes" from the United States or the United Kingdom who have one thing in common: they are nowhere close to being self-sufficient.